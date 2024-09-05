NGX Market Cap Loses N193bn To Selloffs

The Nigerian stock market fell by N193 billion on Wednesday, reversing prior advances. Selloffs in Tier-one banking companies, including Zenith Bank, Access Corporation, Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO), and other declining shares, were the key drivers of the market’s relapse.

The Nigerian Exchange Ltd. (NGX) market capitalisation, which opened at N55.647 trillion, fell by N193 billion, or 0.35 percent, to N55.454 trillion. The All-Share Index fell 0.35 percent, or 336.3 points, to 96,537.48 points, down from Tuesday’s high of 96,873.74.

As a result, the year-to-date (YTD) return declined by 29.11%. In addition, market breadth closed negative, with 33 losers and 21 gainers on the exchange floor.

On the losers’ chart, Oando led by 10 percent to close at N81.90, and The Initiative Plc trailed by 9.95 percent to close at N1.81 per share. RT Briscoe lost 9.72 percent to close at N2.60, Secure Electronic Technology Plc declined by 9.23 percent to close at 59k, while Omatek shed 9.09 percent to close at 70k per share.

On the losers’ side, Daar Communications led by 10 percent to close at 66k, and Industrial Medical Gas followed with 9.72 percent to close at N35 per share.

Deap Capital Management and Trust Plc advanced by 9.52 percent to close at N1.15, Tantalizers rose by 8.47 percent to close at 64k, and Caverton added 6.82 percent to close at N1.41 per share.

Analysis of the market activities indicated that trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions down by 21.43 percent.

Investors exchanged 389.23 million shares valued at N8.18 billion in 12,039 deals, compared to 473 million shares valued at N10.41 billion traded in 12,532 deals recorded previously.

Meanwhile, Oando led the activity chart in volume and value with 37.18 million shares worth N3.10 billion; Universal Insurance followed with 33.71 million shares valued at N12.66 million.

Transnational Corporation also sold 29.02 million shares valued at N321.76 million; FTN Cocoa traded 22.74 million worth N35.14 million; and GTCO transacted 21.95 million shares worth N1.01 billion.