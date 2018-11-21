FRSC Urges Drivers to Rest After 4 hours of Driving

Federal Road Safety Corps, Nasarawa Sector Command, has urged drivers to rest after four hours of driving.

Mrs Faustina Alegbe, the state sector commander, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Lafia on Wednesday that the move would prevent fatigue and accidents on the roads.

Alegbe asked drivers to take a minimum of 15 minutes after every four hours of driving to relax and energise themselves.

“I want to use this medium to advise drivers to endeavour to take a break after every four hours of driving. At least, drivers should take a minimum of 15 minutes rest before continuing driving.

“The time will afford them the opportunity to rest and assess their driving. The drivers can also use the 15-minute rest period to check the vehicle.

“The rest period and checking of the vehicle will ensure that they arrive at their destination safely. Taking this break is very important because it prevents fatigue which is a factor that causes accidents on our roads.

“We are harping on this break because we want our drivers to always be alert and fresh while driving,” she said.

The Nasarawa state FRSC sector commander also advised drivers to minimise conversation with passengers while driving.

“Any form of distraction can lead to an accident. A good driver even while chatting should not be distracted on the highway.