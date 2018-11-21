Netflix to Premier 64 New Original Shows and Movies in December

Netflix just released its big list of all the new content coming to its catalog in December 2018, and there are some fantastic third-party titles to be found. Among them are The Bill Murray Stories: Life Lessons Learned From a Mythical Man, Avengers: Infinity War, Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Season 11, season 3 of The Magicians, District 9, the return of some of the greatest cult classics in recent history like The Big Lebowski and Shaun of the Dead, and plenty more. As is always the case each month when Netflix pulls back the curtain on its plans for the following month though, the biggest story is all of the new Netflix original content scheduled to debut.

After premiering 57 different Netflix original movies, new seasons of shows, documentaries, and specials in the month of November, Netflix will release a whopping 64 different Netflix originals in December 2018. That list includes plenty of new seasons of TV shows, a number of intriguing movies, and some hotly anticipated specials like a special installment of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and a new Ellen DeGeneres stand up comedy special. Netflix is also releasing new installments of some fan favorites like The Ranch and Fuller House, so there’s definitely something for everyone in December.

The complete list of all 64 new Netflix original movies, shows, and more coming next month can be found below, and you’ll also find links to each title on Netflix’s site. If you’d like to check out the complete list of Netflix’s December additions including all third-party studio content set to be added to the company’s catalog over the course of December, you’ll find it right here. As for all of the content departing from Netflix next month, you’ll find that over here.