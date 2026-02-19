FRSC, NIMC Move To Integrate Data For National Security, Road Safety

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) have intensified their collaboration to integrate national data systems, aiming to strengthen security, improve road safety, and enhance identity management across the country.

FRSC Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed, disclosed this following a high-level meeting with NIMC Director-General, Abisoye Coker-Odusote, in Abuja, stressing that harmonised data remains critical to building a secure and efficient national identity architecture.

He said credible identity management would support law enforcement, improve crash reduction strategies, and strengthen national planning, noting that FRSC is committed to enforcing the National Identification Number (NIN) as a mandatory requirement for vehicle registration and driver’s licence issuance. According to him, the move will enhance traceability in the road transport sector and sanitise the motoring space.

Mohammed also sought FRSC’s inclusion in NIMC’s Annual Identity Forum, emphasising the corps’ role as a frontline identity manager through its licensing and vehicle registration operations. He added that stronger institutional synergy would boost data accuracy, innovation, and operational efficiency.

In her response, Coker-Odusote pledged NIMC’s continued partnership with FRSC, particularly in data integration initiatives designed to support national security and reduce road crashes. She noted that deeper collaboration between both agencies would deliver significant benefits and accelerate Nigeria’s transition to a technology-driven identity system.

The engagement marks a further step in the Federal Government’s push to establish a harmonised national database to support governance, security, and public service delivery.