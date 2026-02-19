FAAN Sets February 28 Deadline For Full Cashless Transition

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has set February 28, 2026, as the final deadline for the full transition to a cashless revenue collection system across all airports nationwide. This mandate, confirmed by FAAN Managing Director Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku, directs that all physical cash transactions for airport services, including car parks, lounges, and access gates—must cease immediately following the deadline.

The move aligns the authority with a Federal Government treasury circular issued on November 24, 2025, which prohibits physical cash receipts in all ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) to ensure fiscal transparency and accountability.

During a consultative meeting with major aviation unions, Mrs. Kuku emphasized that the shift is a non-negotiable step toward modernizing Nigeria’s aviation sector and eliminating revenue leakages. She clarified that the transition is supported by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) and aims to provide a traceable audit trail for every transaction.

To facilitate the change, FAAN has integrated electronic payment channels and clarified that third-party platforms like Paystack function strictly as gateways, with all funds moving directly from Point of Sale (POS) terminals into designated Federal Government accounts.

Aviation unions, including NUATE and ATSSSAN, have expressed satisfaction with the implementation framework after receiving assurances regarding operational integrity. FAAN has warned that any department or personnel found accepting cash beyond the February 28 cutoff will face stiff penalties as prescribed by the new public finance reforms.

This initiative is expected to enhance public confidence in airport operations and position Nigeria’s airports to better meet global standards in financial management.