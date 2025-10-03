FRSC Marks Independence With Inter-School Quiz In Oyo

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Oyo State Sector Command, has reaffirmed its commitment to promoting a culture of road safety among young Nigerians through education and civic engagement.

In a statement posted on its official X handle on Friday, the Corps announced the activities organised to mark Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary.

As part of the celebration, the FRSC, in collaboration with Hallelujah Divine Height Organisation, hosted an inter-school quiz competition for secondary school students in Oyo State on October 1, 2025.

The competition provided students with a platform to demonstrate their knowledge of road safety, civic responsibility, and national awareness, while also encouraging teamwork and discipline.

Speaking at the event, the Oyo State Sector Commander, Corps Commander RUK Alo, emphasised the Corps’ commitment to nurturing a generation of safety-conscious citizens through consistent engagement with schools. He noted that instilling road safety values in young people remains central to reducing the high rate of accidents involving youths.

Stakeholders from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), and the Rescuer Organisation also took part in the event, sensitising students on safety and social responsibility.

Certificates and prizes were awarded to outstanding schools and participants, with all contestants encouraged to become safety ambassadors within their schools and communities.

The initiative forms part of the FRSC’s broader “Catch Them Young” programme, which targets young Nigerians with road safety education. According to the National Bureau of Statistics, over 40 per cent of road accident victims recorded nationwide between 2020 and 2024 were youths aged between 10 and 29, underscoring the urgency of the Corps’ drive to engage the younger generation.