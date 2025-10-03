NAFDAC Destroys N15bn Worth Of Fake, Expired Drugs In Oyo

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has destroyed counterfeit, expired, substandard, and falsified drugs and products worth N15 billion in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The exercise, conducted on Thursday, was announced by NAFDAC’s Director-General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, who was represented by the agency’s Director of Investigation and Enforcement, Martins Iluyomade.

Adeyeye reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to safeguarding public health through the strict regulation of food, drugs, cosmetics, medical devices, chemicals, packaged water, and beverages.

“The products we destroyed today include expired, counterfeit, unregistered, and banned drugs such as Analgin, Cocodamol, codeine cough syrup, tramadol, oxytocin, and various vaccines,” she stated. “The estimated street value of these items stands at N15 billion.”

She emphasised that the destruction exercise was crucial to prevent such harmful products from re-entering circulation in Nigerian markets.

The Director-General also commended the support of security agencies and regulatory bodies, including the Nigeria Police, the Nigerian Army, the Department of State Services (DSS), the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and the Pharmaceutical Council of Nigeria.

Adeyeye further urged families and stakeholders to sensitise the public, particularly youths, on the dangers of patronising unlicensed medicine dealers and quacks.

Speaking on behalf of the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Bashir Adeniyi, Assistant Comptroller S.K. Tijani highlighted the synergy between Customs and NAFDAC in the fight against fake and substandard drugs.

He stressed that the fight against drug counterfeiting requires the collective effort of all stakeholders to safeguard the health and safety of Nigerians.