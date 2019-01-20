Frances Tiafoe Defeats Grigor Dimitrov, Advances to Quarter-final

American Frances Tiafoe has won a bruising encounter with Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov in the Australian Open fourth round to book a quarter-final match with either World Number 2 Rafa Nadal or Czech Tomas Berdych.

Tiafoe won in four sets, 7-5 7-6 6-7 7-5. It was his birthday and the tearful 21 year old player declared at the end of it all: “It means the world. I worked my ass off, man.”

“I told my parents ten years ago that I was gonna do this, I was gonna change their lives and my life. Now I’m in the quarters of a slam at 21…I can’t believe it, man,” he said.