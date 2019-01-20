Frances Tiafoe Defeats Grigor Dimitrov, Advances to Quarter-final

Frances Tiafoe Defeats Grigor Dimitrov, Advances to Quarter-final

By
- January 20, 2019
- in NEWSLETTER, SPORTS
87
0
American Frances Tiafoe

American Frances Tiafoe has won a bruising encounter with Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov in the Australian Open fourth round to book a quarter-final match with either World Number 2 Rafa Nadal or Czech Tomas Berdych.

Tiafoe won in four sets, 7-5 7-6 6-7 7-5. It was his birthday and the tearful 21 year old player declared at the end of it all: “It means the world. I worked my ass off, man.”

“I told my parents ten years ago that I was gonna do this, I was gonna change their lives and my life. Now I’m in the quarters of a slam at 21…I can’t believe it, man,” he said.

Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like

PenCom Targets Informal Sector, Set to Grow Assets to N3 trillion

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) is set to