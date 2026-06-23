FPIS intercepts 20 exporters over adulterated export commodities

Key points

FPIS intercepts over 20 exporters in Northwest region

Agency cites attempts to export substandard and adulterated produce

Inspections cover fumigation, packaging and export certification

Sesame seed adulteration among recurring violations

Compliance push aimed at protecting Nigeria’s export reputation

Main story

The Federal Produce Inspection Service (FPIS) says it has intercepted more than 20 exporters attempting to ship adulterated and substandard agricultural commodities from January to date in the Northwest zone.

The Zonal Commander of FPIS in the region, Mr Obi Anthony-Ikechukwu, disclosed this in Kano on Tuesday during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), saying enforcement actions have intensified to curb illegal export practices. He said the agency has recorded a significant reduction in commodity adulteration and regulatory evasion since establishing its Northwest office in 2010, which strengthened inspection and compliance monitoring across key export corridors.

According to him, some exporters previously bypassed mandatory inspection procedures by moving goods directly to seaports without certification, fumigation or quality checks, a practice the agency has worked to reduce through tighter surveillance. Anthony-Ikechukwu said FPIS now carries out inspection of export commodities, verifies packaging standards, certifies quality and ensures fumigation before shipment, in line with national export regulations.

He added that the agency also reviews export documentation to prevent under-declaration of commodity values and other attempts to circumvent regulatory processes. He cited a recent case in which unclean soybean consignments were intercepted and ordered for reprocessing before export approval was granted. The commander also raised concerns over the adulteration of sesame seeds, where exporters mix white and brown varieties despite their different oil content and market specifications.

He explained that white sesame seeds contain about 50 per cent oil content compared to about 30 per cent for brown varieties, noting that buyers typically demand specific grades that must not be mixed. Anthony-Ikechukwu said the agency continues to monitor major export hubs, including Dawanau market, to reduce such practices and enforce compliance standards. He disclosed that more than 20 certificates have been issued to exporters engaged in containerised shipments from Kano, following proper inspection and documentation.

He, however, noted that some operators still fail to register warehouses or comply fully with inspection procedures, often acting on misinformation from third parties. According to him, FPIS has legal authority to inspect facilities, seize non-compliant goods and enforce export quality standards, adding that many improperly documented shipments are often detained at ports in Lagos, causing delays and losses.

He said compliance at origin would help streamline exports and reduce bottlenecks in the logistics chain. Anthony-Ikechukwu said increased non-oil export activity remains positive for Nigeria’s economy, with potential to boost foreign exchange earnings and support currency stability. He urged exporters to adhere strictly to quality and fumigation requirements, warning that substandard exports damage Nigeria’s reputation in international markets.



The Issues

Export of adulterated and substandard agricultural commodities

Weak compliance with inspection and fumigation regulations

Risk of reputational damage to Nigerian exports

Documentation and warehouse registration gaps

Enforcement challenges across export supply chains

What’s Being Said

“Some exporters attempt to evade inspection by shipping their products directly to seaports without undergoing the required quality assessment and fumigation processes,” said FPIS Zonal Commander Obi Anthony-Ikechukwu.

“Buyers order specific varieties and there should be no room for mixing,” he added, warning against sesame seed adulteration.

What’s Next

Continued enforcement operations across export hubs

Stricter monitoring of warehouses and export documentation

Increased collaboration with exporters on compliance

Ongoing quality checks to protect Nigeria’s export standards

Bottom line

FPIS is tightening enforcement in the Northwest to curb export of substandard agricultural produce, aiming to protect Nigeria’s international trade reputation while improving compliance across the export value chain.