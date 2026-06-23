BPP, NASENI and REA deepen push for local renewable energy production

Key points

BPP reaffirms mandate on procurement oversight and value for money

NASENI and REA sign MoU to boost renewable energy deployment

Nigeria First Policy positioned as driver of local manufacturing

750 million dollar programme to expand mini-grid electricity access

Government targets reduced dependence on imported solar components

Main story

The Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) has restated its statutory role in regulating and monitoring public procurement processes, with an emphasis on transparency, accountability and value for money in government projects.

The Director-General of the BPP, Dr Adebowale Adedokun, made this known in Abuja on Tuesday during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) and the Rural Electrification Agency (REA). The agreement is designed to accelerate the local production and deployment of renewable energy equipment, deepen local content participation, expand electricity access and strengthen infrastructure development across Nigeria. Adedokun said the partnership aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s “Nigeria First Policy”, which prioritises domestic production and reduced reliance on imports as a strategy for economic resilience.

He said the policy is intended to protect key sectors from global supply chain disruptions while strengthening Nigeria’s manufacturing base and sustaining critical infrastructure during external shocks. According to him, the same policy framework that supported stability in the oil sector is now being extended to the renewable energy space. Adedokun said procurement oversight would be tightened to ensure that approvals translate into actual project delivery, adding that performance reporting would be mandatory before further procurement clearances are issued.

He also warned that sanctions would be applied in cases of non-compliance with procurement regulations. The BPP boss commended NASENI’s technological innovations, especially its one-megawatt mini-grid solution, which he said could be deployed across Nigeria’s 774 local government areas to improve electricity access. He called for expanded production capacity and urged stakeholders to engage directly with NASENI’s industrial parks to support technology-driven industrial growth.

Adedokun said closer collaboration between NASENI, REA and BPP would improve efficiency in the power sector and ensure that procurement processes result in tangible infrastructure delivery.Speaking at the event, REA Managing Director, Mr Abba Aliyu, said the partnership would support the development of a fully integrated renewable energy manufacturing ecosystem in Nigeria.

He said Nigeria’s electricity access deficit remains significant, adding that renewable energy, particularly solar power, offers the most viable pathway to closing the gap. Aliyu disclosed that President Tinubu had approved a 750 million dollar renewable energy programme aimed at providing electricity to 17.5 million Nigerians through 1,350 mini-grid and interconnected systems. He said implementation has already commenced in locations including Jikwoyi, Orozo and Dei-Dei as part of nationwide rollout efforts.

Aliyu noted that Nigeria spent over 400 million dollars on solar panel imports in 2025, describing the trend as a major concern for energy security. He said government is responding by strengthening local production capacity through partnerships such as the NASENI collaboration. According to him, local solar manufacturing capacity has grown significantly from under 160 megawatts to over 500 megawatts, with expansion projects targeting more than 3.7 gigawatts.

He added that Nigerian-made photovoltaic panels are already being exported to other African countries, reflecting rising competitiveness in the sector. NASENI Executive Vice-Chairman and CEO, Mr Khalil Halilu, said the agency is prepared to scale up production capacity to meet rising demand. He said NASENI will continue to convert research outputs into commercially viable products while supporting industrial growth, job creation and reduced import dependence.

The Issues

Weak local manufacturing capacity in renewable energy sector

Heavy reliance on imported solar components

Procurement transparency and performance monitoring

Energy access gaps across rural and urban communities

Need for stronger institutional coordination in infrastructure delivery

What’s Being Said

“The president gave us a mandate, and he expects results,” said BPP DG, Dr Adedokun, stressing performance-based procurement enforcement.

“Just as Nigeria First protected our oil industry in turbulent times, we are now applying the same principle to energy,” he added.

“That is why we quickly leveraged the Nigeria First Policy to domesticate implementation,” said REA boss Abba Aliyu.

“Our job is simple now: take orders, deliver and expand capacity,” said NASENI’s Khalil Halilu.

What’s Next

Expansion of local renewable energy manufacturing capacity

Deployment of additional mini-grid projects nationwide

Stricter procurement compliance and performance tracking

Increased local content integration in energy infrastructure

Bottom line

Nigeria is accelerating its shift toward local renewable energy production, with BPP, NASENI and REA aligning procurement reform, industrial policy and infrastructure investment to reduce import dependence and expand electricity access.