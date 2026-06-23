Governors renew call for tourism investment after Ikogosi resort visit

Key points

Governors of Borno, Ogun and Ekiti advocate stronger tourism investment and collaboration

Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort showcased as a model for tourism-led development

Governors say tourism can drive job creation, community growth and economic expansion

Private sector investment credited for transforming the resort

States urged to unlock value from underutilised cultural and natural assets

Main story

Governors Babagana Zulum of Borno State, Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State and Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State have renewed calls for increased investment and collaboration in Nigeria’s tourism sector following a visit to the Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort in Ekiti.

The visit, announced by Glocient Hospitality, was aimed at assessing the role of tourism in driving economic growth, creating jobs and supporting community development, while showcasing how revitalised tourism assets can contribute to sub-national development. During the tour, the governors explored the resort’s famous warm and cold springs, widely recognised for flowing side by side without mixing. They also received briefings on the site’s historical, geological and cultural significance.

The delegation inspected several upgraded facilities, including regenerated landscapes, recreational infrastructure and an amphitheatre designed to support cultural activities and visitor experiences. The visit also provided an opportunity for discussions on tourism-driven investment, local economic participation and strategies for unlocking greater value from cultural and natural attractions across Nigerian states. According to the statement, the governors agreed on the need for stronger collaboration among states and stakeholders to position tourism as a catalyst for employment generation, community development and economic diversification.

The statement added that ongoing investments by Glocient Hospitality are focused on preserving the resort’s heritage while enhancing visitor experiences and promoting sustainable tourism development.

The issues

Limited investment in tourism infrastructure across many states

Underutilisation of cultural and natural tourism assets

Need for greater public-private sector collaboration in tourism development

Economic diversification beyond oil revenues

Creating jobs and opportunities through tourism-led growth

What’s being said

“Ikogosi is now a model of hospitality, heritage conservation and sustainable development for Ekiti State and Nigeria,” Oyebanji said while highlighting the resort’s transformation as proof that heritage preservation and hospitality development can create economic value.

“What I find here speaks largely about the miracle that investors can perform especially when they are intentional,” Zulum said during his first visit to the resort while commending the role of private investment in its development.

“This is a wonder, indeed,” Abiodun said while praising the pace of transformation achieved at the facility and its potential as an economic asset.

What’s next

States may explore new tourism partnerships and investment opportunities

More attention is expected to be placed on developing cultural and natural attractions

Stakeholders could deepen collaboration on tourism-led economic initiatives

Ongoing improvements at Ikogosi are expected to strengthen its appeal as a tourism destination

Bottom line

The governors’ visit to Ikogosi reflects growing recognition of tourism as a viable pathway for economic diversification, job creation and community development, with the resort increasingly being presented as a model for how strategic investment can unlock the value of heritage assets.