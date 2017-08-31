Flood: Benue Govt. Opens 2 Camps for IDPs

Benue Government on Wednesday announced the official opening of two camps for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the state.

Gov. Samuel Ortom made the announcement after inspecting flooded areas within Makurdi and its environs.

Ortom said the empty International Market and the Presidential Building at Agan Toll Gate would become camps for IDPs, pending when water level would subside.

He explained that his administration would do everything possible to provide minimum comfort to all displaced persons while in camps.

He added that “as you can see, the level of flood water is increasing, more houses are being submerged and more of our people are displaced.

“We hope Federal Government will come to our aid as soon as possible; the flood committee headed by my deputy will ensure that victims have minimum comfort while in the camps”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Benue State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) on Wednesday said more than 110,000 persons in 24 communities, including Makurdi, were displaced by flood in the state.

The Executive Secretary of the agency, Mr Boniface Ortese, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Makurdi on Wednesday that over 2, 769 households were also affected.

He explained that places affected included Achusa, Idye, Wurukum Market, Genabe, Industrial Layout, Demekpe, Wadata Market, Katungu, behind the Civil Service Commission, Agboughul-Wadata among others.

“In Achusa, 200 houses were affected with 5,125 persons displaced, in Idye 217 houses while 5,200 persons were displaced.

“Also, behind the Civil Service Commission, 200 houses were submerged in flood and 5,777 persons were displaced.

“At Genabe, 200 houses were affected with 5,021 persons displaced, 218 houses around the Wurukum market were affected with 1,000 persons displaced, and at Wadata market150 houses were affected and 4,300 persons were displaced.

“Similarly at Industrial layout, 69 houses were flooded and 4,310 persons displaced; Demekpe 111 houses were affected while 7,820 persons displaced,’’ the official said..

Ortese further said that 137 houses were flooded in Katungu, with 6,031 persons displaced while at Agboughul-Wadata 201 houses were affected and 5,728 persons displaced.

He said government was doing everything within its little resources to assist flood victims in the state.