Government Approves Digital Fish Import Licensing To Shield Local Farmers

The Federal Government of Nigeria has approved the full digitisation of the fish import licensing process in a major policy shift aimed at curbing illegal imports and fostering domestic aquaculture. On February 4, 2026, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, directed the Department of Fisheries and Aquaculture to fast-track the launch of a digital platform to replace the outdated manual system.

This reform is designed to align Nigeria’s maritime administration with global best practices while providing a protective buffer for indigenous fish farmers.

Minister Oyetola explained that the move is a strategic intervention to eliminate the administrative bottlenecks and human interference that have historically plagued the sector. He stated that the digitisation of fish import licensing is a major step towards improving transparency and ensuring that regulatory processes are accountable.

By automating the system, the government aims to simplify procedures for genuine operators while strengthening its oversight of the approximately two million metric tonnes of fish imported into Nigeria annually.

A key feature of the new digital framework is its ability to provide real-time data on import volumes, allowing the ministry to accurately identify supply gaps and make evidence-based decisions. The Minister emphasized that this data will ensure that import licences are granted in a manner that reflects national food security priorities while protecting local producers from unfair competition.

He further noted that the system would ensure only qualified and duly registered importers receive licences, thereby curbing the unregulated importation activities that have long undermined local investments.

This initiative is part of a broader commitment to revitalize domestic fish production and reduce the country’s heavy reliance on foreign seafood. Minister Oyetola highlighted that Nigeria has enormous potential to achieve self-sufficiency in fish production and must create policies that encourage investment in local aquaculture while responsibly managing importation.

He concluded that the ultimate goal is to progressively reduce dependence on imported fish by strengthening local capacity and supporting Nigerian fish farmers to thrive in a more competitive and well-regulated environment.