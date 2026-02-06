Why Nigerian Artists Were Snubbed At The Grammys 2026

The Grammys are a prestigious music awards recognizing outstanding achievements in the industry. The 68th annual Grammy held on 1st, 2026 at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles. The award is often referred to as “Music biggest night” because it is a celebration of true artistry. It honors excellence across genres from rock and hip hop to world music and beyond through a thoughtful, merit based process.

The Recording Academy brings together producers, songwriters, executives, and artists who debate on the winners based on both artistic vision and technical craft not just popularity. It’s about recognizing those who push music forward.

Established in 1959 as the Gramophone Awards, the ceremony was created to honor standout achievements in recorded music and celebrate the industry’s highest standards of excellence. Over the years, the show grew to include dozens of categories, earning its place as one of the world’s most prestigious music honors. A Grammy is seen not only as a marker of commercial success but also as a peer voted stamp of approval from within the industry.

In 2024, the Recording Academy introduced the Best African Music Performance category, a landmark move that recognized the global explosion of Afrobeats and other continental sounds. This milestone provided Africa with its first dedicated space at the Grammys, marking a transformative moment for representation and cementing the continent’s influence on the world stage.

Nigeria has long been a powerhouse of musical innovation, helping to propel Afrobeat and into the international spotlight. Yet despite a strong slate of Nigerian nominees in 2026, none took home a Grammy. That outcome left fans, industry watchers, and music journalists wondering why, and sparked conversations about the Grammys’ criteria, voting dynamics.

Nigeria’s global musical influence runs deep. Afrobeat innovator Fela Anikulapo Kuti, celebrated worldwide for blending jazz, funk, and traditional rhythms, was posthumously recognized with a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2026 the first African artist to receive this singular distinction.

Notable Nigerian artists who have won the Grammys in recent times include:

Burna Boy, who won Best Global Music Album in 2021,

Tems, who won Best Melodic Rap Performance in 2023 and Best African Music Performance for “Love Me Jeje” in 2025.

Wizkid, who won Best Music Video for “Brown Skin Girl.”

These wins highlighted Nigeria’s rising influence and raised expectations for future Grammys.

By 2026, Nigeria’s leading artists Burna Boy, Davido, Omah Lay, Ayra Starr, and Wizkid were nominated, but no award was secured by them. The Best African Music Performance prize went to Tyla from South Africa for “Push 2 Start.”

It is not accurate to say Tyla’s win means Nigeria lack global appeal. Quite the opposite, the category was filled with very good talents which it very competitive. But serval factors helped her edge past others:

Chart Data and Listener Engagement:

Push 2 Start” by Tyla has evolved from a viral hit into a global commercial juggernaut, serving as definitive proof of her sustained crossover power. By early 2026, the track’s numerical performance has confirmed it as one of the most successful international releases by an African artist in recent history. On Spotify, the song has amassed over 440 million streams, while on YouTube, the official music video and related content have generated more than 136 million views. This massive engagement not only highlights her popularity but also significantly outpaced other nominees during the 2026 award season, proving its deep resonance with listeners worldwide.

Beyond traditional streaming, the track became a digital phenomenon through unprecedented social media engagement. The song’s viral dance challenge dominated platforms like TikTok and Instagram Reels, racking up over 2 billion views. This cultural movement inspired millions of user-generated videos, showcasing the song’s “universal” appeal across diverse global demographics. This level of organic interaction helped bridge the gap between a regional hit and a global pop anthem, making Tyla a household name across multiple continents.

The track’s commercial success is further validated by its performance on the world’s most competitive music charts. It reached the top spot on both the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs and the UK Afrobeats Singles charts, while also securing a prestigious place on the Billboard Hot 100. Its international longevity is cemented by impressive certifications, including Platinum status in Brazil and New Zealand, alongside Gold certifications in the United States and Canada.

The end charts show Philippines (Philippines Hot 100) 90

US Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs (Billboard)46

US Rhythmic Airplay (Billboard)16

Together, these milestones solidify Tyla’s position as a permanent fixture in the global pop landscape.

Market Presence

Tyla’s song hits commercial success is validated by its performance on the world’s most competitive music charts. In the U.S., it made history by dethroning her own hit “Water” to peak at #1 on the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart and successfully debuted at #88 on the Billboard Hot 100. This achievement made Tyla only the second female African artist, after Miriam Makeba, to score multiple solo entries on the chart. Internationally, the song reached #23 on the UK Singles Chart, #1 on the UK Afrobeats Singles Chart, and entered the Top 20 in markets as diverse as the United Arab Emirates, Greece, and New Zealand.

The song’s longevity is cemented by impressive global certifications, including Platinum status in Brazil and New Zealand, alongside Gold certifications in the United States, Canada, and Greece. These milestones solidified Tyla’s position as a permanent fixture in the global pop landscape, culminating in her historic second consecutive Grammy win for Best African Music Performance in February 2026.

Global Crossover Impact

Tyla’s “Push 2 Start,” released in October 2024 as part of the deluxe edition of her debut album, has achieved significant global crossover impact, reinforcing her position as a leading international pop amapiano artist. The song quickly became a global hit, peaking at No. 88 on the Billboard Hot 100. It also hit number one on the UK Afrobeats Singles chart and earned certifications marking her second solo entry on the chart. In Grammy terms, while the Recording Academy doesn’t tally votes by country or streaming numbers alone, sustained global resonance often factors into how a recording’s influence is perceived among Academy members when they discuss nominations and winners.

Nigerian artists weren’t “snubbed” because of a lack of talent or world class appeal. In fact, it’s quite the opposite. Afrobeats hasn’t just joined the global conversation; it has been leading it for years. Wizkid’s “Essence” didn’t just chart it became a universal anthem that broke down the doors of the Billboard Hot 100, Burna Boy has consistently pushed the envelope, using high profile collaborations and sold out stadium tours to make African sounds a requirement in international markets. And from Davido to Ayra Starr, Nigerian acts are no longer just “guests” at global festivals; they are the headliners everyone is coming to see.

This undeniable gravity is exactly why the Recording Academy felt the need to act. They didn’t create the Best African Music Performance category as a participation award, they created it because the sheer volume of incredible music coming out of the continent. While the 2026 award might have gone elsewhere, the presence of artists like Burna Boy, Davido, Ayra Starr, and Wizkid in the nominations is a testament to a bigger win, they haven’t just adapted to the global stage; they have forced the world to adapt to them to their rhythms, their languages, and their stories.

Conclusion

While the absence of a Nigerian win at the 2026 Grammys may feel like a disappointment, it ultimately underscores the fierce competitive landscape that African music now occupies on the world stage. Tyla’s victory with “Push 2 Start” was fueled by an unprecedented combination of viral dominance and mainstream pop crossover, but this does not diminish the status of Nigerian icons like Burna Boy, Davido, and Wizkid. From Fela Kuti’s historic Lifetime Achievement Award to the fact that Afrobeats has forced the global industry to listen on its own terms, the real story of the night was the genre’s undeniable permanence. The 2026 awards proved that the “win” is no longer just about an award. It is about the fact that African music has successfully moved from the sidelines to become a structural pillar of global culture.

This article was written by Treasure Osifo, a Mass Communication graduate from Anchor University, who lives for entertainment, art, and the magic that happens when creativity meets passion, and is currently spreading her wings, bringing fresh perspectives and infectious energy to the world of entertainment journalism.