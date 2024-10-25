FirstBank Refutes Reports of System Upgrade, Clarifies Vendor-Specific Platform Transition

FirstBank has dismissed circulating reports of a system upgrade, clarifying that recent communications regarding a platform transition apply exclusively to vendors, not customers.

The bank’s statement, issued Friday, explained that a notice sent to vendors about moving to a new cloud-based platform was misinterpreted in the media.

The bank specified that the message, meant solely for its vendor network, outlined a transition from its existing I-Supplier Platform to an advanced Cloud-based Supplier Platform. This transition aims to enhance vendor management capabilities without affecting customer transactions or banking operations.

“Please be informed that no system upgrade is currently underway, and all our customer applications are fully operational,” the bank stated, reaffirming that banking services, transactions, and customer channels remain unaffected by the vendor platform update.

FirstBank reassured customers of its continued commitment to uninterrupted service delivery and maintained that no disruptions are anticipated as part of the vendor-focused transition.