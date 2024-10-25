Tinubu Orders Military Intervention After Rivers Helicopter Crash

Following a tragic helicopter crash near Bonny Island, Rivers State, which claimed three lives, President Bola Tinubu has ordered the Nigerian military to intensify rescue efforts alongside aviation and safety agencies.

The crash, involving a helicopter chartered by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) and operated by East Wind Aviation, occurred on Thursday, October 24, with eight people on board, including NNPCL personnel.

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, stated that President Tinubu directed military officers in the region to provide essential support to the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, and other relevant agencies.

Tinubu extended condolences to NNPCL staff, board members, and the families affected, praying for peace and comfort in this period of loss.

The Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development confirmed the crash in a statement by its spokesperson, Odutayo Oluseyi, reporting that the helicopter went down at 11:22 a.m. in the Atlantic Ocean.

Rescue operations were launched immediately, with President Tinubu underlining the importance of all involved agencies coordinating to expedite rescue efforts and investigate the accident’s cause.