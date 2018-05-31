FirstBank CEO, Others to Speak at 2018 FT Nigeria Summit

Also to speak at the Cambridge Business in Africa Conference in London.

In furtherance of its thought leadership positioning, FirstBank of Nigeria Limited is participating in the Financial Times Nigeria Summit and Cambridge Business in Africa Conference 2018, respectively scheduled for Lagos and London on May 30 – 31, and June 1 – 2, 2018. Adesola Adeduntan, the Bank’s Managing Director/CEO, will be joining other distinguished global economic influencers to headline the two events.

The Financial Times Nigeria Summit 2018, themed “Dispelling Uncertainty and Building Resilience” is convened to deliberate on how Nigeria can diversify away from oil dependency, deliver long-term inclusive growth and realise its ambition to become Africa’s economic powerhouse.

Adeduntan would lead the Finance Panel discussion on “Navigating the uncertainties towards long-term stability”. Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Vice President, Federal Republic of Nigeria; Akinwunmi Ambode, Executive Governor, Lagos State and Kemi Adeosun, Minister of Finance, Federal Republic of Nigeria are amongst the other high profile dignitaries expected at the summit.

In the same vein, Adeduntan, MD/CEO, FirstBank would also deliver the keynote address at the Cambridge Business in Africa Conference 2018. The event which is themed “Re-Imagining Growth in Africa” is organised to explore ways through which businesses can promote inclusive growth in the continent. Other distinguished guests and participants at the Cambridge Business in Africa Conference 2018 include Vasco Vitorio, Director, Infrastructure & Real Estate Group, HSBC and Eunice Baguma Ball, Founder, Africa Technology Business Network.

Folake Ani-Mumuney, Group Head, Marketing & Corporate Communications, FirstBank of Nigeria Limited, in her comments on the events said “Financial Times Nigeria Summit and Cambridge Business in Africa Conference 2018 are two initiatives that have over the years promoted thought leadership and policy influencing in Africa; and with FirstBank’s commitment to influencing the growth and development of Nigeria and Africa as a whole, we will not relent but would ensure the necessary collaborations happen to create the Africa we all desire”.