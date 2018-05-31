Kaduna State Former Governor, Three Others Remanded in Prison Over Alleged Corruption

A Federal High Court sitting in Kaduna on Thursday ordered that a former governor of Kaduna State, Alhaji Ramalan Yero , and three others be remanded in Kaduna prison till June 6.

Yero was arraigned alongside former Kaduna State Peoples Democratic Party Chairman, Abubakar Gaiya Haruna, a former minister of State for Power, Nuhu Way, and Secretary to the Kaduna State Government during Yero’s tenure, Hamza Ishaq.

They were arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on a four-count charge of money laundering and criminal conspiracy to the tune of N700 million.

The presiding judge, Justice Mohammed Shuaibu, rejected the oral application for bail put forward by Yunus Ustaz Usman (SAN), counsel to Yero, and ordered that the defendants be remanded in EFCC custody.

The EFCC counsel, Joshau Saidi, however told the court that the commission lacks facilities to accommodate the defendants and prayed the court to remand them in prison.

The judge obliged the prayers and ordered that the defendants be remanded in prison pending the filling of a written application for their bail.

Details shortly …