Lagos empowers over 1,000 creatives through skill up initiative, others

Key points:

Lagos State says more than 1,000 creatives have benefited from the Skill Up Lagos Initiative over the past two years.

The government says the programme is aimed at promoting sustainable livelihoods and strengthening the creative economy.

Officials also highlighted the impact of cultural and gastronomy projects designed to position Lagos as Africa’s cultural capital.

Main story

The Lagos State Government has disclosed that more than 1,000 creatives have been empowered through the Skill Up Lagos Initiative as part of efforts to strengthen the state’s creative economy and support sustainable livelihoods for emerging artistes and cultural entrepreneurs.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Idris Aregbe, made the disclosure during the 2026 Ministerial Press Briefing held in Alausa, Lagos.

According to Aregbe, the empowerment programme was implemented through the Lagos Cultural Mission over the past 24 months to provide a structured platform for upcoming artistes, performers, designers and creative entrepreneurs to develop skills, gain visibility and build sustainable careers.

He stated that the initiative reflects the state government’s broader commitment to positioning the creative sector as a key contributor to economic growth and job creation.

“This is governance with a human face, investing directly in the people who give Lagos its soul,” Aregbe said.

The special adviser also highlighted the impact of the Cook Lagos, Eat Lagos initiative, describing it as a major gastronomy project aimed at placing Lagos on the global tourism map through the promotion of local cuisine and food culture.

He explained that the initiative operates through the pillars of Cook Lagos, Eat Lagos and Grow Lagos, focusing on culinary education, food tourism, agricultural enterprise and economic empowerment for food vendors, chefs, agro-entrepreneurs and hospitality businesses.

Aregbe said the Lagos Cultural Mission serves as the central framework through which the state government drives cultural diplomacy, arts development and creative economy programmes.

According to him, the framework supports both international cultural partnerships and domestic heritage projects aimed at reinforcing Lagos’ status as Africa’s cultural capital.

The special adviser further revealed that the Kayo-Kayo Festival in Epe recorded renewed participation in July 2025, attracting over 1,000 participants during the cultural celebration.

He described the festival as one of Lagos State’s enduring cultural expressions promoting communal unity, ancestral heritage and religious identity.

Aregbe added that the government collaborated with tourism influencers and travel enthusiasts to promote Oja Chief, the historic fish market associated with the festival.

He also noted that free fish deliveries were coordinated during the festival period to support women traders and improve their earnings.

“This demonstrates the ministry’s commitment to inclusive tourism that uplifts livelihoods,” he said.

The issues

Nigeria’s creative and tourism sectors have increasingly been identified as critical drivers of employment, youth engagement and economic diversification.

However, stakeholders say many emerging creatives continue to face challenges including inadequate funding, limited access to professional training, poor infrastructure and insufficient market exposure.

Analysts also argue that stronger investment in cultural tourism and creative industries could significantly boost internally generated revenue and expand opportunities for small businesses and entrepreneurs.

What’s being said

The Lagos State Government says its creative economy initiatives are designed to create sustainable opportunities for young creatives while preserving the state’s cultural heritage.

Officials maintain that programmes under the Lagos Cultural Mission are helping to strengthen tourism, cultural diplomacy and economic participation across communities.

Stakeholders in the creative industry have also continued to advocate stronger collaboration between government and private investors to scale opportunities within the sector.

What’s next

The Lagos State Government is expected to continue expanding its creative economy and tourism initiatives through additional cultural festivals, training programmes and partnerships.

The state may also intensify efforts to attract international collaborations and position Lagos as a leading destination for arts, culture and entertainment in Africa.

Further investments in youth-focused creative empowerment programmes are also anticipated as part of broader economic development strategies.

Bottom line

Lagos is deepening investment in culture, tourism and creative enterprise as part of efforts to build sustainable livelihoods, strengthen economic diversification and reinforce its ambition of becoming Africa’s leading cultural and creative hub.