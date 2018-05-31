Chelsea Shelves 60,000 Capacity Stadium Plan

English Premier League club, Chelsea FC, 60,000 capacity stadium expansion plan has been put on hold.

The Blues are looking to redevelop Stamford Bridge and were hopeful of taking up residency of their new stadium in 2021.

But they announced that proposal has been put on ice, with the club pointing to an “unfavourable investment climate” as the reasoning behind the decision.

“Chelsea Football Club announces today that it has put its new stadium project on hold. No further pre-construction design and planning work will occur,” a statement released on the club’s official website read.

“The club does not have a time frame set for reconsideration of its decision. The decision was made due to the current unfavourable investment climate.”

After plans to relocate failed to materialise, it appeared Chelsea were set to remain at Stamford Bridge, albeit with a vastly-improved facility.

Planning approval had been received from Hammersmith and Fulham Council while potential snags, including compensation for local properties, had all been put in place.