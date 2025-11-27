First Lady Urges Technology Guided By Human Values

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has called on global leaders, educators, and innovators to ensure that modern technology reflects human values.

Speaking at the “Education Above All” plenary of the 12th World Innovation Summit for Education (WISE) in Doha, Qatar, Mrs. Tinubu said humanity must remain at the centre of technological advancement. She warned that innovation without ethics could undermine progress.

In a statement by her Senior Special Assistant on Media, Busola Kukoyi, the First Lady said: “We should be the drivers of technology. Technology must lead; we should not remove human values from technology.” She emphasised that digital tools should safeguard human dignity, connection, and purpose.

Sharing the stage with her counterparts from Lebanon and Syria, Mrs. Tinubu praised Qatar’s achievements in education and reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to expanding access to schooling, particularly for girls. She noted that no religion prohibits the education of girls and stressed that the Federal Government remains focused on unlocking the potential of quality learning.

Mrs. Tinubu highlighted the global footprint of Nigerian youth in arts, technology, fashion, agriculture, and creative industries. She credited President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s prioritisation of innovation and technology as a key driver for human capital development. She also noted that Nigeria has benefited from digital literacy but cautioned that young people must be continuously empowered to use technology positively.

The summit’s Chairperson, Sheikha Moza bint Nasser of the Qatar Foundation, emphasised that education should connect young people to new opportunities and enable communities to thrive. Other speakers at the summit, which hosted over 150,000 participants from around the world, stressed that human values and ethics must guide the use of artificial intelligence to ensure meaningful technological progress.

The World Innovation Summit for Education, launched in 2009, is a global forum that brings together education leaders, policymakers, and innovators to discuss strategies for improving access to quality education. The summit focuses on using technology and innovation to address educational challenges and promote inclusive learning. Nigeria has increasingly integrated digital tools in its education sector to expand reach and improve literacy, especially among girls and underserved communities.