NEMA alerts Anambra, Ebonyi, and Enugu on 2026 flood predictions

Keypoints

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) is launching a massive sensitization campaign across Anambra, Ebonyi, and Enugu States.

The move follows 2026 climate forecasts from NiMet and NIHSA predicting high rainfall and significant flood risks in the South-East.

NEMA will distribute flood-risk flyers in both English and Igbo to reached identified hotspot communities.

Planned activities include simulation drills, stakeholder workshops, and the identification of higher ground for potential displacement.

NEMA DG Mrs. Zubaida Umar has reaffirmed partnerships with international bodies like WFP and IOM to support vulnerable populations.

Main Story

Federal authorities are shifting into high gear to mitigate the impact of the 2026 rainy season in the South-East.

On Saturday, April 25, 2026, the NEMA Enugu Operations Office announced a robust public enlightenment drive targeting local government areas in Anambra, Ebonyi, and Enugu.

The campaign is a direct response to the Seasonal Climate Prediction and Annual Flood Outlook released earlier this year, which flagged these states as high-risk zones for severe flooding.

The agency’s strategy focuses on “downscaling” technical warnings into actionable community advice. Beyond radio and television broadcasts, NEMA officials are preparing to conduct physical drills and simulation exercises to test community readiness.

By engaging directly with local leaders and State Emergency Management Agencies (SEMAs), NEMA aims to ensure that evacuation routes and Internally Displaced People (IDP) camps are verified and equipped before the peak of the rains.

The Issues

The primary challenge is the communication-adoption gap; while NEMA is distributing flyers in indigenous languages, the success of the campaign depends on whether residents in flood-prone areas actually relocate or clear drainages before the water rises. Authorities must solve the problem of infrastructure-readiness, as many existing IDP camps and “higher grounds” may require urgent upgrades to accommodate vulnerable populations.

Furthermore, there is a technical-coordination risk; NEMA must ensure that the weekly alerts shared via digital platforms like WhatsApp reach community leaders in rural areas with poor internet connectivity. To succeed, the agency must move from providing information to ensuring physical preparedness, such as updating the equipment holdings of local first responders.

What’s Being Said

We have fliers on flood risk reduction activities and actions in both English and Igbo indigenous language to distribute to flood prone communities, stated Ezeani Nnanyelugo.

NEMA is partnering with NiMet and NIHSA to ensure predictions are discussed for the purpose of “reducing flood risk in the states.”

What’s Next

NEMA is expected to begin its physical sensitisation tour and simulation drills across the identified hotspot council areas in the three states.

SEMAs and community leaders are anticipated to start a joint audit of existing IDP camps to assess their capacity and sanitary conditions.

Weekly NiMet/NIHSA alerts will continue to be disseminated through dedicated stakeholder WhatsApp forums to provide real-time weather updates.

Local government authorities are expected to receive formal directives from NEMA regarding the specific flood-prone communities within their jurisdictions.

Bottom Line

With high rainfall on the horizon, NEMA is attempting to turn technical data into a shield for South-East communities. The transition from “prediction” to “protection” will depend on how quickly local authorities and residents respond to these early warnings before the first major surge of the 2026 flood season.