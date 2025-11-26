Nigeria’s VAT Revenue Hits N2.06trn In Q2 2025 Despite Marginal Dip — NBS

Nigeria generated a total of N2.06 trillion in Value Added Tax (VAT) during the second quarter of 2025, according to the latest VAT performance report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Tuesday in Abuja.

The report indicates that the Q2 figure reflects a slight 0.03% quarter-on-quarter decline from the N2.06 trillion recorded in the first quarter of 2025.

A breakdown of the Q2 data shows that local VAT collections amounted to N1.09 trillion, while foreign VAT inflows totalled N459.95 billion. Additionally, VAT on imports contributed N508.55 billion within the same period.

On sectoral performance, the bureau noted that real estate activities posted the fastest quarter-on-quarter expansion, rising 155.21%, followed by agriculture, forestry, and fishing activities, which increased by 23.64%. Information and communication also saw notable growth at 17.75%.

Conversely, human health and social work activities recorded the sharpest decline at –68.34%, while electricity, gas, steam, and air-conditioning supply declined by –45.20%. Water supply, sewerage, waste management, and remediation activities followed with a –29.36% contraction.

In terms of sectoral contributions to VAT in Q2 2025, manufacturing led with a 27.19% share, followed by information and communication at 20.76%, and mining and quarrying at 15.04%.

At the bottom of the chart were household activities as employers and producers of goods for own use, contributing 0.005%, alongside extraterritorial organisations at 0.02% and the water supply/waste management sector at 0.03%.

Despite the quarterly dip, VAT collections for Q2 2025 increased by 32.15% year-on-year when compared with the corresponding quarter of 2024.

The NBS also provided fresh clarity on Q1 2025 VAT performance, confirming that the first quarter of the year yielded N2.06 trillion, a 6.02% rise from the N1.95 trillion generated in Q4 2024.

During Q1, local payments stood at N1.10 trillion, foreign VAT payments were N454.76 billion, and import VAT totalled N507.00 billion.

Quarter-on-quarter analysis for Q1 showed electricity, gas, steam, and air-conditioning supply recording the strongest growth at 136.71%, followed by administrative and support services at 45.24%, and professional, scientific, and technical activities at 39.00%.

Extraterritorial organisations and bodies posted the weakest quarterly performance at –35.70%, while wholesale and retail trade, including motor vehicle repairs, recorded –14.51%, and real estate activities declined –11.54%.

Manufacturing (26.03%), information and communication (17.51%), and mining and quarrying (17.02%) emerged as the top three contributors in Q1 2025. Household activities as employers ranked lowest at 0.004%, with extraterritorial organisations at 0.02% and the water/waste management sector at 0.04%.

Overall, VAT revenue in Q1 2025 grew 44.24% year-on-year compared with Q1 2024.