Creators urge consistency and audience value at Pan-Atlantic University media conference

Keypoints

Content creators and media experts gathered at Pan-Atlantic University on Saturday, April 25, 2026, to discuss the evolution of the Nigerian digital landscape.

Panelists identified persistence, niche-building, and audience value as the three pillars of a sustainable creative career.

Established creators shared that early struggles with low-quality equipment and lack of visibility are common hurdles that can be overcome through practice.

The Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) cautioned creators to maintain ethical standards and avoid misleading advertisements.

Educational leaders emphasized that networking and internships are now essential for students to gain a foothold in the media industry before graduation.

Main Story

The future of Nigerian media is being shaped by those who can marry raw creativity with disciplined business strategy.

At a conference themed “Media Re-Imagined,” organized by the Mass Communication Society at Pan-Atlantic University, Lagos, veteran and emerging digital professionals dissected what it takes to survive the “creator economy” of 2026.

The recurring message was that the era of accidental fame is being replaced by a need for structured careers built on consistency and purpose.

Speakers, including lifestyle creator Synache and visual artist Oyin Osikoya, reflected on the “lockdown era” origins of their work, admitting that burnout and creative blocks remain significant threats.

To counter this, the panel suggested that creators must move beyond self-expression and ask how their content solves problems for their audience.

Beyond the creative process, the conference highlighted the increasing role of regulation, with ARCON representatives reminding influencers that their digital footprint carries a legal and ethical responsibility to maintain societal cohesion.

The Issues

The primary challenge is the monetization-sustainability gap; while many young Nigerians are entering content creation, the pressure to maintain “consistency” often leads to burnout before they can reach a profitable scale. Authorities must solve the problem of regulatory compliance friction, as the line between personal content and paid advertising continues to blur, often putting creators at risk of violating ARCON standards.

Furthermore, there is a technical-entry risk; as digital creators like Danielle Dubem noted, poor equipment quality can hinder visibility, making access to affordable tech a major barrier for talented but underfunded students. To succeed, the next generation of media professionals must balance their “passion” with a “problem-solving niche” that provides measurable value to their target community.

What’s Being Said

“Just create and post. That’s how you build consistency,” stated event host Israa Sani, addressing the hurdle of early-stage visibility.

Mrs Kene Okonkwo urged creators to define their niche by asking, “how your content helps others.”

What’s Next

Pan-Atlantic University is expected to strengthen its internship placement programs to ensure Mass Communication students are industry-ready upon graduation.

ARCON is anticipated to release updated digital advertising guidelines specifically tailored for independent content creators and social media influencers.

Local creator communities in Lagos are likely to see an increase in collaborative workspaces and networking hubs as creators seek new environments to combat “creative block.”

Future workshops at the institution may focus specifically on technical skills, such as high-quality mobile cinematography and AI-driven editing, to help students overcome “limited equipment” hurdles.

Bottom Line

The “Media Re-Imagined” conference serves as a reality check for the digital generation. Success in 2026 is no longer just about going viral; it is about building a brand that is consistent, ethically responsible, and deeply valuable to its audience.