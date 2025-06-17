FIRS Extends Weekend Operations In June To Support Tax Filing Season

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) will open its offices on weekends throughout June to accommodate the annual Companies Income Tax filing season, following a directive from its Chairman, Zacch Adedeji.

According to a statement issued on Monday by the chairman’s Special Adviser on Media, Dare Adekanmbi, the move aligns with Adedeji’s push for a more customer-focused approach at the agency.

Under the directive, FIRS offices will now operate from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturdays and from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sundays, starting from June 14 and running until June 29, 2025.

“This initiative is designed to assist companies, whose financial year ends on December 31, to meet the June 30 deadline for filing their tax returns,” the statement explained.

The Coordinating Directors of the Large Taxpayers Group, Government and Medium Taxpayers Group, and the Emerging Taxpayers Group—Ms. Amina Ado, Dr. Dick Irri, and Mr. Kabir Abba—have communicated the decision to relevant staff across the tax offices.

A joint directive from the directors noted, “To ease the process for taxpayers, enhance service delivery, and maximise tax collection during this critical period, management has approved the extension of tax office operations to weekends for the month of June 2025.”