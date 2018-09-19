Firmino Seals Win for Liverpool against PSG at Anfield

A dramatic late goal by Roberto Firmino gave Liverpool a 3-2 win over Paris Saint-Germain in a thrilling Champions League match at Anfield yesterday.

Liverpool fans thought they were in for an easy victory when Daniel Sturridge’s header and a James Milner penalty gave them a 2-0 lead in the first half. But they were pegged back by Thomas Meunier just before the break and Kylian Mbappe levelled the scores with seven minutes left.

And then enter Firmino. The Brazilian got the ball just outside the box and meandered his way to slot the ball beyond Alphonse Areola deep into added time. It was a deserved win for last6 season’s finalists.

Lionel Messi scored his 48th career hat-trick as Barcelona thrashed Dutch champions PSV Eindhoven in their opening Champions League group game.

Barca’s captain curled home a stunning free-kick to open the scoring before Luis Suarez’s clever 20-yard lob hit the crossbar.

The impressive Ousmane Dembele spun to lose two defenders and blasted home Barcelona’s second from outside the box.

Messi half-volleyed Ivan Rakitic’s aerial pass home for their third before Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti was sent off for two yellow cards.

The 10 men got a fourth goal when Suarez picked out Messi, who guided the ball past goalkeeper Jeroen Zoet from 15 yards.

The other game in Group B saw Inter Milan come from behind to beat Tottenham 2-1 at the San Siro.

Messi, now Barcelona’s captain after Andres Iniesta’s departure, looks to have put another disappointing World Cup behind him – he scored once as Argentina lost in the last 16 in Russia.

A stunning Mauro Icardi volley sparked a thrilling late Inter Milan comeback as the Italian side beat Tottenham 2-1 on their return to the Champions League after a seven-year absence yesterday.

Christian Eriksen’s deflected strike gave Spurs a 53rd-minute lead at the San Siro, and the visitors looked comfortable for much of the second half.

But Argentinian striker Icardi hammered home a magnificent volley in the 86th minute to draw Inter level, and Matias Vecino took advantage of some slack Tottenham defending at a corner to nod in a dramatic injury-time winner.

The win leaves Inter second in the early Group B table, behind Barcelona on goal difference after the Catalan giants thrashed PSV Eindhoven 4-0 with a Lionel Messi hat-trick.