SEC And Nigeria Police Launch Joint Offensive Against Ponzi Schemes And Crypto Scams

The Securities and Exchange Commission has partnered with the Nigeria Police Force to execute a nationwide crackdown on illegal investment operations. During a high level meeting in Abuja on Wednesday January 14 2026 SEC Director General Dr. Emomotimi Agama and Inspector General of Police Kayode Egbetokun agreed to form a specialized joint task force.

This unit will combine market intelligence with police investigative powers to target fraudulent schemes promising unrealistic returns of up to 200 percent.

This enforcement escalation aims to close the gap between identifying financial crimes and successfully prosecuting the perpetrators. The SEC is particularly focused on digital asset promoters who use sophisticated cryptocurrency and foreign exchange jargon to mask traditional Ponzi structures.

By integrating the Police Cyber Security Unit into its oversight framework the commission intends to dismantle the digital platforms used to lure vulnerable investors and deplete personal pensions.

IGP Egbetokun has officially approved the collaboration and pledged to strengthen the police unit attached to the SEC. He noted that the recent growth of the Nigerian capital market which recently crossed the 100 trillion naira capitalization mark makes protecting investor confidence even more critical. Law enforcement will now focus on forensic auditing and nationwide arrests to ensure that identified regulatory breaches lead to criminal convictions.

The partnership revives and institutionalizes a previous 2010 initiative that had largely stalled over the past decade. Beyond arrests the two agencies plan to launch a massive public awareness campaign to educate Nigerians on how to verify legitimate investment opportunities.

This proactive stance signals a zero tolerance policy for illegal fund managers and online scammers operating within the Nigerian financial ecosystem.