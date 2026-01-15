AFCON 2025: Morocco Knock Out Nigeria On Penalties, Set Up Final Clash With Senegal

Morocco booked their place in the final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after edging Nigeria 4–2 on penalties following a goalless semi-final encounter at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium on Wednesday night.

The tense contest, which ended 0–0 after 120 minutes of regulation and extra time, was ultimately decided from the spot, where the Atlas Lions showed greater composure to eliminate the Super Eagles in front of a vocal home crowd.

Despite Nigeria’s resilience, Morocco controlled large phases of the game, dominating possession and attacking output. The hosts recorded 16 attempts on goal compared to Nigeria’s two, consistently pressing for a breakthrough that never arrived during open play.

Goalkeepers on both sides produced standout performances to keep the deadlock intact. Nigeria’s Stanley Nwabali made several crucial interventions, while Morocco’s Yassine Bounou was equally impressive, denying Nigeria’s limited efforts and ensuring the match progressed to penalties.

Highly rated Nigerian attackers Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman found it difficult to impose themselves, as Morocco’s defensive structure and disciplined pressing limited their space. Their extra-time efforts were neutralised by a well-organised backline and Bounou’s alert goalkeeping.

Morocco’s full-backs played a pivotal role throughout the encounter. Captain Achraf Hakimi delivered a commanding performance on the right flank, combining defensive solidity with attacking thrust, while Noussair Mazraoui was equally influential on the left. Both players consistently pushed forward, stretching Nigeria’s defence and sustaining pressure.

The penalty shootout proved decisive. Morocco converted four of their attempts, with Youssef En-Nesyri calmly dispatching the winning kick to seal a 4–2 victory.

Nigeria’s hopes unravelled when Samuel Chukwueze failed to score, followed by Bruno Onyamaechi whose effort was saved. Paul Onuachu and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru successfully converted Nigeria’s penalties, but it was not enough to overturn Morocco’s advantage.

With the win, Morocco advance to Sunday’s final where they will face Senegal, as the North African nation chases a second AFCON title, having last lifted the trophy in 1976.

Nigeria, meanwhile, will turn their attention to the third-place playoff on Saturday, where they will face Egypt, who were narrowly defeated 1–0 by Senegal in the other semi-final.