Trump orders naval blockade of Strait of Hormuz

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | April 13, 2026

Key Points

U.S. orders blockade of Strait of Hormuz after failed Iran talks

Move escalates tensions in critical global oil transit route

Collapse of 21-hour مذاکرات stalls diplomatic progress

Main Story

U.S. President Donald Trump has ordered a naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, escalating geopolitical tensions after the collapse of high-level negotiations between the United States and Iran.

The directive, announced on April 12 via an official statement, mandates the U.S. Navy to interdict all vessels entering or leaving the strategic waterway, which handles roughly 20% of global oil supply.

The decision follows failed talks in Islamabad, where both sides were unable to reach agreement on Iran’s nuclear programme after 21 hours of negotiations, according to U.S. Vice President JD Vance.

Trump justified the move as a response to what he described as coercive restrictions imposed by Iran on maritime access, warning that vessels complying with Iranian toll demands would face interception.

What’s Being Said

“We need an affirmative commitment that Iran will not pursue nuclear weapons—that remains the core objective,” said JD Vance, Vice President of the United States.

“This is world extortion… no vessel that pays illegal tolls will have safe passage,” Trump stated in his announcement.

What’s Next

Immediate global market reaction expected, particularly in oil and shipping sectors

Possible military escalation depending on Iran’s response

Diplomatic channels may reopen under international mediation pressure

The Bottom Line:

The blockade marks a major escalation with direct implications for global energy supply chains, raising the risk of sustained oil price shocks and broader economic fallout, including for import-dependent economies like Nigeria.