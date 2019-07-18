FIFA Takeover: Infantino Lists Benefits for CAF

FIFA President Gianni Infantino attended the Confederation of Africa’s Football executive committee meeting held in Egypt on Wednesday to address plans to jointly administer African football.

During the meeting, Infantino who showed the executive members an 11-point plan, assured them that the takeover would “significantly improve” sport on the continent.

Among the suggestions in the plan are possible changes to the format of CAF competitions, a review of refereeing, a task force to improve stadium security, review of CAF’s judicial bodies, full transparency of money flows and implementation of good governance principles.

FIFA is sending its Senegalese secretary general Fatma Samoura on a ninth-month secondment from August to overhaul CAF, which has been plagued by chaos.

“What counts is that we decide to cooperate, that the highest FIFA administrator is coming to work with CAF to improve African football significantly.

“This is about democracy. We take on board all comments of everyone and together we try to do our best. The only thing I ask is to judge on us on the results and not on speculation,” Infantino told reporters after the meeting.

CAF vice-president, Amaju Pinnick, cautioned that FIFA was not coming to takeover but partner with the football regional body.

Pinnick, who is also the President of Nigeria Football Federation, said, “We want to change the narrative from takeover to partnership and collaboration.

“People just feel that they are taking over but it’s not the case. Basically, it’s to strengthen our judicial, our governance and our fiscal discipline. It’s pure collaboration.”

