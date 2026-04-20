Liverpool edge Everton 2-1 as Van Dijk seals late derby win

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | April 19, 2026

Key Points

Virgil van Dijk scores 100th-minute winner to give Liverpool 2-1 victory over Everton

Mohamed Salah equalises derby scoring record with ninth Premier League goal in fixture

Result strengthens Liverpool’s top-five push while Everton’s European hopes take a hit

Main Story

Liverpool secured a dramatic 2-1 win over Everton in the first Premier League Merseyside derby held at Hill Dickinson Stadium, with a stoppage-time header from Virgil van Dijk sealing all three points and boosting the club’s UEFA Champions League qualification hopes.

Everton started strongly, creating multiple early chances through Beto and James Garner, but were denied by goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili. Despite the hosts’ dominance, Liverpool struck first in the 30th minute when Mohamed Salah finished from close range after a precise assist from Cody Gakpo, drawing level with Steven Gerrard as the club’s top Premier League scorer in this fixture.

The momentum shifted again in the second half when Beto equalised for Everton, finishing from close range after a low cross from Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. The goal marked his eighth league strike of the season and reignited the contest.

The match opened up significantly after Liverpool goalkeeper Mamardashvili was forced off injured, leading to a Premier League debut for Freddie Woodman. Both sides pushed for a winner, with chances falling to Gakpo and Iliman Ndiaye, but neither could convert.

With 11 minutes of stoppage time added due to injuries, Liverpool capitalised in the 100th minute. Van Dijk rose highest to head home a corner delivered by Dominik Szoboszlai, sealing a crucial victory for Arne Slot’s side.

What’s Being Said

“We showed resilience and belief until the very end. These are the kind of wins that define your season,” said Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool captain.

“It’s a painful result because we controlled large parts of the game, but small margins decide derbies,” said Everton manager David Moyes.

What’s Next

Liverpool will look to maintain momentum in their next Premier League fixture as the race for Champions League qualification intensifies

Everton remain within touching distance of European places but must respond quickly to avoid slipping down the table

Both teams face critical end-of-season fixtures that will determine final league standings and continental qualification

Bottom Line

The Bottom Line: Liverpool’s late win underscores their growing momentum in the top-five race, while Everton’s inability to convert dominance into points highlights a recurring inefficiency that could ultimately cost them European qualification.