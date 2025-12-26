Fg Vows Justice, Boosts Security After Borno Christmas Eve Attack

The Federal Government has vowed that the Christmas Eve suicide attack in Maiduguri, Borno State, will not weaken its resolve to secure the country, assuring Nigerians that those responsible will be tracked down and punished.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, speaking on behalf of President Bola Tinubu, said the President has directed security agencies to immediately strengthen operations across Maiduguri and surrounding areas following the attack at Gamboru Market that left several people dead and many others injured.

Shettima condemned the incident, describing it as a brutal attack on innocent citizens and a direct assault on national peace. He said security agencies had already intensified efforts to identify and arrest those behind the bombing, stressing that the government would not tolerate actions aimed at destabilising the country.

According to a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Communications, Stanley Nkwocha, additional tactical units have been deployed to the area as part of measures to prevent further attacks and reassure residents.

The Joint Task Force, Operation Hadin Kai, confirmed that the explosion was caused by a suspected Boko Haram suicide bomber. Military authorities said several civilians were injured, with some fatalities recorded, while the injured are receiving medical care. Security patrols and surveillance have since been increased across Maiduguri, with residents urged to remain vigilant, especially during the festive period.

The attack has drawn widespread condemnation. The Northern Governors’ Forum described it as cowardly and inhumane, calling for tighter security around public spaces and places of worship. The Arewa Consultative Forum also expressed concern, warning that the incident showed the need for sustained vigilance against terrorism.

Similarly, the Peoples Democratic Party urged both federal and state governments to take urgent steps to protect lives and prevent further attacks, stressing that no Nigerian should lose their life while going about lawful activities or observing religious practices.

Despite the incident, the Federal Government maintained that its commitment to protecting lives and property remains firm and that security forces are fully mobilised to restore calm and ensure justice is served.