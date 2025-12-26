NCAA Signals Tougher Sanctions For Airlines After Holidays

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has placed airlines on notice, warning that tougher sanctions will follow the holiday season for carriers that violate consumer protection rules.

The regulator said enforcement actions are currently being applied with caution to avoid disrupting travel during the busy yuletide period, but stressed that non-compliance will no longer be tolerated once peak travel subsides.

Director of Consumer Protection and Public Affairs at the NCAA, Michael Achimugu, disclosed that the authority has significantly strengthened passenger rights enforcement over the past two years, resulting in record levels of refunds, compensation payments and hotel accommodations for affected travellers.

According to Achimugu, at least seven airlines have already been sanctioned for consumer protection breaches. The affected carriers include Qatar Airways, Royal Air Maroc, Ethiopian Airlines, Kenya Airways, Arik Air, Aero Contractors and Air Peace.

He noted that Nigeria ranks among the few countries where passengers often receive full refunds, explaining that once a flight delay exceeds two hours, travellers are entitled to a refund if they choose that option. In some cases, passengers may also receive compensation ranging from 25 to 50 per cent of their next ticket value, which can be redeemed as cash.

Achimugu acknowledged that while global aviation rules on delays and disruptions are largely uniform, exceptions apply in cases of force majeure. He added that many disruptions are not directly caused by airlines, even though carriers often shoulder the blame.

He said the NCAA has recorded significant improvements in consumer protection since the current leadership took office, stressing that enforcement of regulations is no longer in doubt.

However, the regulator said it is adopting a balanced approach to avoid pushing financially strained airlines out of business, warning that excessive sanctions during peak periods could leave passengers stranded and worsen travel disruptions.

Achimugu added that the aviation industry could see relief from 2026, when airlines are expected to gain access to dry-leased aircraft, helping to build operational capacity and reduce disruptions.