Fire Guts Great Nigeria Insurance House On Lagos Island

A major fire outbreak on Christmas Eve tore through parts of the Great Nigeria Insurance House on Martins Street, Lagos Island, destroying goods and property estimated to be worth millions of naira.

The blaze, which broke out late Wednesday afternoon, triggered panic in the area as occupants of the high-rise building and nearby residents hurried to safety. No casualties were reported as of the latest update.

Emergency responders from the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service were mobilised shortly after the incident was reported. According to the agency’s leadership, firefighters arrived at the scene minutes after receiving the distress call and immediately commenced efforts to contain the inferno.

Preliminary information indicated that the fire started on one of the lower floors of the 25-storey structure and spread within that section of the building before emergency crews brought it under control. The affected floors house warehouses largely used for the storage and sale of clothing materials, alongside a number of offices and retail spaces.

Firefighters continued mop-up operations to prevent further escalation, while investigations into the cause of the fire were expected to begin after the area was fully secured.

Authorities commended the swift evacuation of occupants, which helped avert loss of life, and urged businesses operating in high-rise buildings to prioritise fire safety measures, especially during the festive season.