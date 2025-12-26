Customs Set To Deploy Modern Cargo Scanner At Apapa Port

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has stepped up preparations for the deployment of a modern cargo scanning facility at the Apapa Port in Lagos, in a move aimed at strengthening trade facilitation and improving the efficiency of cargo examination.

The scanner, which is expected to significantly enhance non-intrusive inspection of cargo, is at an advanced stage of deployment.

As part of the final preparations, the Deputy Comptroller-General of Customs in charge of Information and Communication Technology (ICT), DCG Oluyomi Adebakin, recently visited the Apapa Port to inspect the scanning site and assess the facility’s readiness for full operations.

During the inspection, DCG Adebakin expressed satisfaction with the level of progress recorded and urged the contractors handling the project to ensure that the outstanding works are completed within the agreed timeline.

She explained that the visit was intended to confirm adequate pre-arrangement and preparedness for a seamless transition to scanner-based cargo examination, in line with international best practices.

“The reason for this visit is the pre-arrangement and preparation for the take-up of the FX6000 scanning machine at the Jetty side of APM Terminals, so that we can have a seamless transition to a scanning system which aligns with international best practices,” Adebakin said.

The Deputy Comptroller-General noted that readiness for the deployment of scanning and ICT solutions is a shared responsibility involving the Nigeria Customs Service, APM Terminals and the Trade Modernisation Project (TMP).

According to her, the overall level of preparedness currently stands at about 80 per cent, with the remaining critical components expected to be fully addressed before the commissioning of the facility.

“From what we have seen, we can say that we are 80 per cent ready. The remaining 20 per cent is very vital, and I believe that prior to commissioning, it will be properly fixed. From the scanning examination and system analysis carried out, the system is good to go, and between now and the commissioning, we will achieve a proper take-up,” she said.

Highlighting the benefits of the scanner to port users, Adebakin assured stakeholders of faster cargo clearance, reduced demurrage, seamless operations and an improved balance between trade facilitation and regulatory compliance.

“The era of scattering people’s goods in the name of examination is over. This is a non-intrusive inspection system in line with international best practices. It is to the advantage of importers, consignees, terminal operators and the Service. The scanner has a throughput capacity of about 200 containers per hour,” she added.

The inspection follows the successful completion of a final simulation exercise conducted on November 6, 2025, under the supervision of the Customs Area Controller, Apapa Area Command, Comptroller Emmanuel Oshoba. The exercise tested the scanners’ ability to synchronise scanned images with electronic cargo declarations in real time.

Comptroller Oshoba has reiterated the Apapa Command’s commitment to supporting the Service’s ICT-driven reforms and working closely with all stakeholders to ensure a smooth transition to full scanner-based cargo examination at the port.