FG To Inject N30bn Into 74 Federal Universities As Unions Demand Full Implementation Of Agreements

The Federal Government has announced plans to inject an additional N30 billion over the next three years into Nigeria’s 74 federal universities as part of efforts to stabilise and rehabilitate the institutions, amid renewed calls by university unions for the full execution of existing agreements.

The intervention, which is separate from the universities’ annual budgetary allocations, forms part of the recently concluded agreement between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU). Under the deal, the funding—tagged Stabilisation and Restoration Fund—will be disbursed in three equal instalments of N10 billion annually from 2026 to 2028 and managed by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

Section 4.3.3 of the agreement states: “It was agreed that the government shall provide N30 billion to be paid in three equal instalments of N10 billion yearly from 2026 to 2028 to be managed by the NUC.”

In addition, the Federal Government plans to progressively increase budgetary allocation to the education sector to 15 per cent, in line with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) benchmark. The agreement recommends a yearly increment of 2.5 per cent in education funding, the allocation of 50 per cent of the sector’s capital budget to universities, and the retention of the policy of non-payment of undergraduate tuition fees.

Education experts say the proposed stabilisation fund, if transparently managed and effectively deployed, could help address long-standing infrastructure deficits, improve teaching and learning facilities, and strengthen research capacity across federal universities. They, however, warned that sustained funding, accountability and robust monitoring mechanisms would be essential to ensure that the intervention delivers lasting impact rather than short-term relief.

Despite UNESCO’s recommendation that countries commit between 15 and 20 per cent of annual public spending to education, Nigeria has consistently fallen short of the target. Data show that federal education spending between 1999 and 2026 ranged from a low of 1.69 per cent in 2011 to a peak of 13 per cent in 2008.

Although the Federal Government earmarked N3.52 trillion for education in the proposed N58.47 trillion 2026 budget currently before the National Assembly, critics argue that the allocation remains inadequate. The Initiator of the Creative Change Centre, Mr Omole Ibukun, described the provision—which represents 6.02 per cent of the total budget—as insufficient to address the sector’s deep-rooted challenges or deliver the urgent reforms required.

CONUA opts out

Meanwhile, the Congress of University Academics (CONUA) has distanced itself from the Federal Government–ASUU agreement, urging the authorities to fast-track negotiations with all recognised university unions.

The union confirmed that discussions were ongoing with other academic staff unions, including CONUA, as part of a broader engagement aimed at improving conditions of service, institutional stability and the overall quality of university education in Nigeria.

Speaking in an interview with The Guardian, CONUA National President, Dr ‘Niyi Sunmonu, dismissed suggestions that the union would be absorbed into another academic body, insisting on its continued independence despite comments attributed to ASUU President, Prof. Chris Piwuna, during a recent appearance on Arise Television.

Sunmonu reaffirmed CONUA’s legal status, noting that the union is duly recognised by law, with its registration validated by the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) and supported by provisions and conventions of the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

While acknowledging the conclusion of the renegotiation process between the Federal Government and ASUU, Sunmonu described the outcome as part of the long-standing 2009 agreement, which he said had remained unresolved for several years, stressing the need for inclusive dialogue that accommodates all stakeholders in the university system.