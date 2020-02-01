FG Targets ₦252 billion Revenue from Assets Privatization

FG Targets ₦252 billion Revenue from Assets Privatization

By
- February 1, 2020
- in COVER, NEWSLETTER, POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
0
0
FG

Nigeria’s Finance Minister, Zainab Ahmed, says the Federal Government targets to raise N252 billion from privatization of government assets in 2020.

Ahmed disclosed this in an exclusive interview with source at the Udo Udoma and Belo-Osagie’s Second Private Equity Summit & Fundraising and Deal Academy in Lagos, Nigeria.

The Minister, however, did not name the specific assets but said they will be selected from across various sectors.

She also said the government is weighing options of tapping the debt market amid the current low yield environment.

Ahmed was one of the Keynote speakers at the event themed, Drivers, Disruptors and Unlocking Value.

Source: VON

Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like

Airbus to Pay €3.6 billion Penalty for Bribery Offences

Airbus for years conducted a “massive scheme to offer