FG Releases ₦2.3bn To University Unions To Clear Salary Arrears

The Federal Government has disbursed ₦2.3 billion to university-based unions to clear outstanding arrears, reaffirming its commitment to revitalising the nation’s tertiary education sector.

Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, announced the release on Wednesday while briefing reporters on the government’s engagements with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and other campus-based unions.

According to Alausa, the funds were processed through the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (OAGF) as part of the government’s pledge to settle inherited obligations and enhance staff welfare.

“A total of ₦2.311 billion has been released to universities. Beneficiary institutions will begin to receive payment alerts soon,” the minister said.

He also disclosed that the government is finalising the release of third-party deductions and pension remittances to NUPEMCO and other relevant bodies. Additionally, the Earned Academic Allowance (EAA) will be integrated into university salaries starting from 2026, ensuring consistent payments.

Alausa confirmed that additional funds have been disbursed under the Needs Assessment of Nigerian Universities project, with corresponding budgetary allocations for continuity.

He stressed that President Bola Tinubu remains focused on sustainable education financing, noting that recent reforms and payments have addressed several long-standing challenges in the sector.

“Our government will continue to honour all realistic and financially sustainable commitments to the university community,” Alausa assured.