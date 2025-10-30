FG Shortlists Candidates For NSCDC, Immigration, And Fire Service CBT

The Federal Government has announced the release of shortlisted candidates for the Computer-Based Test (CBT) in the ongoing recruitment exercise for four key paramilitary agencies under the Ministry of Interior.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja by the Secretary of the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB), retired Major General Abdulmalik Jubril.

According to the statement, the shortlisted candidates are those who applied to the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), the Federal Fire Service (FFS), and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC).

Jubril advised applicants to visit the Board’s official recruitment portal — https://recruitment.cdcfib.gov.ng — from Thursday, October 30, 2025, to confirm their selection status and obtain details of their CBT schedule.

“From Thursday, October 30, 2025, candidates are to check if they have been shortlisted for the next stage of the exercise, as well as the centers for the Computer-Based Test.” Shortlisted candidates should also take note of their venue, date, and time for the examination. The statement read. “

The Board warned applicants to disregard fake websites and ensure they access only the official recruitment portal to avoid being defrauded.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) earlier reported that a total of 1,911,141 Nigerians applied for the Board’s recruitment exercise before the portal closed on Monday, August 11, 2025.

The release of the shortlist marks a major step in the federal government’s effort to strengthen national security and emergency response services through fresh recruitment across the paramilitary agencies.