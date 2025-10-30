FG Releases N2.3bn To Settle University Unions’ Salary Arrears

The Federal Government has disbursed N2.3 billion to university-based unions to clear outstanding salary arrears and enhance staff welfare across tertiary institutions.

Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, announced the release on Wednesday in Abuja while giving updates on the government’s ongoing engagements with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and other tertiary education unions.

Alausa said the intervention reflects the administration’s resolve to address long-standing welfare and funding challenges in the education sector through fiscal reforms, policy consistency, and constructive dialogue.

“A total of N2.311 billion has been released through the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation to the universities,” Alausa said. “Benefiting institutions should begin to receive payment alerts anytime from now.”

He explained that the Ministry of Finance and the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation are finalising the release of outstanding third-party non-statutory deductions and pension remittances to ensure full settlement of obligations.

The minister also disclosed that the government plans to integrate the Earned Academic Allowance (EAA) into the regular salaries of university staff beginning in 2026, to ensure predictable and sustainable payment structures.

In addition, funds have been released under the Needs Assessment of Nigerian Universities (NANU) project, with provisions for continued funding through the national budget to address infrastructure and manpower gaps.

Dr. Alausa emphasised that the government remains committed to peaceful engagement with the academic and non-academic unions, noting that most pending issues are being resolved through the Yayale Ahmed-led negotiation committee.

“Our discussions with the unions are being conducted truthfully and in good faith, the priority is to ensure all matters are handled responsibly and in the best interest of our education system.” He said.

He stressed that all financial commitments must align with approved budgetary provisions to ensure the long-term stability of the university system.

The minister reaffirmed that President Bola Tinubu’s administration will continue to prioritise education as a key pillar of national development, assuring stakeholders that the government remains open to dialogue in resolving lingering issues affecting the tertiary education sector.