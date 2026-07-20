FG pledges policy support for sustainable aviation fuel initiative

Key points

The Federal Government has pledged policy support for the implementation of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) in Nigeria.

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development Festus Keyamo reaffirmed the commitment during the inauguration of the SAF Steering Committee in Abuja.

Nigeria’s SAF Feasibility Study and ICAO-supported SAF Business Implementation Study were presented at the meeting.

Government says the initiative will reduce aviation emissions, strengthen energy security and create jobs.

Main Story

The Federal Government has pledged to provide the policy direction, regulatory clarity and enabling environment required to accelerate the development of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) in Nigeria as part of efforts to decarbonise the aviation sector and promote economic growth.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, gave the assurance on Monday in Abuja during a high-level meeting on the implementation of Sustainable Aviation Fuel in Nigeria and the inauguration of the SAF Steering Committee.

Represented by the Director of Air Transport Management in the ministry, Mohammed Tijani, the minister said the initiative represented another milestone in Nigeria’s drive to build a resilient, innovative and environmentally sustainable aviation industry.

The meeting featured the presentation of the Nigeria Sustainable Aviation Fuel Feasibility Study and the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO)-supported Sustainable Aviation Fuel Business Implementation Study, which are expected to guide the country’s transition to cleaner aviation fuels.

Keyamo said while aviation remained critical to economic growth, trade and connectivity, the sector must also contribute to global efforts aimed at addressing climate change.

He noted that Sustainable Aviation Fuel offers one of the most practical pathways for reducing carbon emissions while creating opportunities for industrial development, employment, energy security and growth across the agricultural, energy and manufacturing value chains.

According to the minister, Nigeria possesses significant potential to produce Sustainable Aviation Fuel due to its abundant biomass resources, agricultural residues and strategic geographical position within Africa.

He commended President Bola Tinubu for supporting the initiative, while also acknowledging the contributions of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), the European Union (EU), the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and members of the technical working group.

The minister described the newly inaugurated SAF Steering Committee as the national coordination platform that will oversee implementation of Nigeria’s sustainable aviation fuel programme and facilitate collaboration among government agencies, industry operators, academia, development partners and private sector investors.

He added that the implementation roadmap unveiled during the event identifies priority actions, institutional responsibilities and implementation pathways that will guide the country’s transition to sustainable aviation fuel.

Keyamo reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to international aviation carbon reduction targets, stressing that the country would continue aligning its aviation sector with global climate and sustainable development goals.

The Director-General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Chris Najomo, described Sustainable Aviation Fuel as both an environmental solution and a strategic economic opportunity capable of driving industrial growth, job creation and energy security.

He said Nigeria’s agricultural resources, expanding refining capacity and entrepreneurial workforce provide a strong foundation for developing a competitive SAF industry.

Najomo explained that the feasibility study was conducted under ICAO’s Assistance, Capacity Building and Training for Sustainable Aviation Fuels Programme with support from the European Union and EASA, while the next phase—the Business Implementation Study—would convert the findings into commercially viable investment projects.

Also speaking, the Managing Director of NNPC New Energy Ltd., Haruna Abdurrahman, said the feasibility study marked a significant milestone that would unlock site-specific investment opportunities as the global SAF market continues to expand.

The Director-General of the National Council on Climate Change (NCCC), Dr Omotenioye Majekodunmi, said the initiative aligns with Nigeria’s climate commitments and broader economic transformation agenda.

She added that the council would provide the policy, regulatory and carbon market framework needed to ensure environmental integrity, attract investments and enable Nigeria to compete effectively in international carbon markets.

The European Union Ambassador to Nigeria, Gautier Mignot, said the EU had supported Nigeria since 2020 through EASA in implementing international aviation emissions reduction programmes and strengthening capacity for Sustainable Aviation Fuel development.

He noted that the feasibility study confirmed Nigeria’s strong potential to produce Sustainable Aviation Fuel locally and urged stakeholders to support the implementation process.

The Issues

Aviation remains one of the most challenging sectors to decarbonise globally.

Developing a domestic Sustainable Aviation Fuel industry will require significant investment, policy coordination and infrastructure.

Nigeria must establish a clear regulatory framework to attract investors and scale commercial SAF production.

Expanding Sustainable Aviation Fuel production could strengthen energy security while reducing dependence on conventional fossil fuels.

Successful implementation could position Nigeria as a regional leader in sustainable aviation and low-carbon fuel production.

What’s Being Said

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development Festus Keyamo said the Federal Government would provide the policy direction, regulatory clarity and enabling environment needed to support Sustainable Aviation Fuel initiatives.

He said Sustainable Aviation Fuel presents an opportunity to reduce aviation emissions while stimulating industrial development, creating jobs and strengthening energy security.

NCAA Director-General Capt. Chris Najomo described Sustainable Aviation Fuel as both an environmental initiative and a strategic economic opportunity capable of driving industrial growth and attracting future investments.

NCCC Director-General Dr Omotenioye Majekodunmi said Sustainable Aviation Fuel aligns with Nigeria’s climate commitments and offers an opportunity to diversify the economy, strengthen energy security and position the country as a regional leader in sustainable aviation.

EU Ambassador to Nigeria Gautier Mignot said Nigeria has significant potential to produce Sustainable Aviation Fuel locally and urged stakeholders to support implementation of the programme.

What’s Next

The newly inaugurated SAF Steering Committee is expected to coordinate implementation of Nigeria’s Sustainable Aviation Fuel programme, oversee execution of the implementation roadmap and facilitate collaboration among government agencies, investors and development partners. Stakeholders will also advance the Business Implementation Study to identify commercially viable projects capable of attracting investment and supporting domestic SAF production.

Bottom Line

Nigeria is positioning itself to develop a Sustainable Aviation Fuel industry that supports climate goals while creating new economic opportunities. With government backing, international partnerships and favourable natural resources, the success of the initiative will depend on effective policy implementation, investment mobilisation and sustained collaboration across the aviation and energy sectors.