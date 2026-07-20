fifa world cup 2026: spain beat argentina to claim second world cup title as rodri wins golden ball

By Boluwatife Oshadiya, | July 20, 2026

Key Points

Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 after extra time to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup, conceding only one goal throughout the tournament

Rodri won the adidas Golden Ball, while Kylian Mbappé claimed the Golden Boot with 10 goals and four assists

England finished third, France placed fourth, and the Netherlands received the FIFA Fair Play Award

Main Story

Spain were crowned champions of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after defeating defending champions Argentina 1-0 following extra time in Sunday’s final, securing their second FIFA World Cup title in history.

The victory also saw Spain achieve a historic defensive record, becoming the first nation to win a FIFA World Cup while conceding just one goal throughout the entire tournament.

Midfield general Rodri capped off Spain’s impressive campaign by winning the adidas Golden Ball as the tournament’s best player, having played a pivotal role in guiding La Roja to the title with commanding performances from midfield.

Although Argentina fell short in the final, captain Lionel Messi finished with two individual honours after receiving the adidas Silver Ball and the adidas Silver Boot, having registered eight goals and four assists during the competition.

France forward Kylian Mbappé claimed the adidas Golden Boot after finishing as the tournament’s top scorer with 10 goals and four assists. He also received the adidas Bronze Ball, while England midfielder Jude Bellingham earned the adidas Bronze Boot with seven goals and one assist.

Spain goalkeeper Unai Simón was named the tournament’s best goalkeeper, receiving the adidas Golden Glove after leading the competition’s most formidable defence.

Teenage defender Pau Cubarsí also completed a memorable tournament for Spain by winning the FIFA Best Young Player Award following a series of composed performances throughout the competition.

England secured third place after defeating France in the third-place playoff, while the Netherlands received the FIFA Fair Play Award for maintaining the tournament’s best disciplinary record during the knockout stages.

What’s Being Said

FIFA described Spain’s triumph as one of the most dominant World Cup campaigns in modern history after the European champions combined defensive solidity with consistent performances throughout the tournament.

“Winning the FIFA World Cup while conceding only one goal underlines the exceptional quality, discipline and consistency of the Spanish team throughout the competition,” FIFA said in its tournament summary.

Football analysts also praised Rodri’s influence, noting that the Manchester City midfielder controlled matches with his composure, tactical intelligence and leadership, making him a deserving recipient of the tournament’s highest individual honour.

What’s Next

Spain will begin preparations for the UEFA Euro 2028 qualification campaign as reigning world champions.

FIFA is expected to officially release its post-tournament technical report analysing tactical trends, player performances and competition statistics.

National teams will now shift focus to continental competitions and the qualification cycle leading to future international tournaments.

The Bottom Line: Spain’s victory marks one of the most complete World Cup campaigns in football history. Beyond lifting the trophy, La Roja’s defensive dominance and individual excellence reinforce their position as one of the leading forces in international football heading into the next competitive cycle.