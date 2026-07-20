NLC plans nationwide campaign for minimum wage review, national pension reform

Key points

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) is preparing a nationwide campaign for a review of the national minimum wage.

The union will also push for the introduction of a national minimum pension for retirees.

NLC President Joe Ajaero says future labour struggles will prioritise both workers and pensioners.

The union described the poor welfare of many retirees as a “historical injustice.”

Main Story

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has announced plans to begin a nationwide campaign for a review of the national minimum wage while expanding its advocacy to include improved welfare and financial protection for pensioners.

The President of the NLC, Joe Ajaero, disclosed this on Monday during the inauguration of the Godwin Abumisi Pensioners’ Legacy House and Multipurpose Hall in Abuja.

Ajaero said organised labour was in the preparatory stages of what he described as a major national struggle aimed at securing a comprehensive review of the country’s minimum wage.

According to him, the labour movement will no longer focus solely on improving workers’ salaries but will also demand better living conditions for retired public servants through the introduction of a national minimum pension.

He argued that it was unjust for Nigerians who had devoted their productive years to public service to retire into poverty, describing the situation as a historical injustice that required urgent government intervention.

The NLC president noted that persistent inflation and the rising cost of living had significantly eroded the purchasing power of pensioners, leaving many unable to meet their basic needs.

He urged retirees to remain united and support the planned campaign, stressing that every pensioner deserved to live with dignity after decades of contributing to national development.

Ajaero also called for the immediate payment of outstanding pension arrears and advocated reforms that would establish a pension system capable of guaranteeing financial security for retired workers.

He said future labour campaigns would place equal emphasis on improving the welfare of serving employees and protecting the rights and livelihoods of pensioners.

The Issues

Rising inflation continues to erode the real value of wages and pensions.

Many pensioners struggle to meet basic living expenses due to inadequate retirement benefits.

Delays in the payment of pension arrears continue to affect retirees’ welfare.

Labour unions are seeking broader social protection measures that cover both active workers and retirees.

A review of the national minimum wage could have significant implications for government finances and private sector labour costs.

What’s Being Said

NLC President Joe Ajaero said the labour movement was preparing for a major nationwide campaign to secure a comprehensive review of the national minimum wage.

He said organised labour would no longer pursue higher wages for workers without also demanding improved welfare for pensioners, describing the poverty faced by many retirees as a “historical injustice.”

Ajaero also called for the immediate payment of outstanding pension arrears and the establishment of a national minimum pension that would guarantee retirees a dignified standard of living.

What’s Next

The NLC is expected to begin consultations and mobilisation ahead of its planned nationwide campaign. Labour leaders are also likely to engage the Federal Government and other stakeholders on minimum wage negotiations, pension reforms, payment of outstanding arrears and the proposed introduction of a national minimum pension for retirees.

Bottom Line

The NLC is broadening its labour agenda beyond wage increases by linking workers’ welfare with pension reforms, signalling a renewed push for policies that improve both earnings during active service and financial security after retirement.