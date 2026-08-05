Aviation unions threaten shutdown over unpaid ticket sales charges

Key points

Aviation unions threaten to stop operations of airlines accused of failing to remit Ticket Sales Charges (TSC).

The unions say the unpaid statutory charges are affecting the operations of key aviation agencies.

Airline operators deny owing the agencies and warn that any disruption will hurt passengers and the industry.

Main story

Aviation unions have threatened to halt the operations of some airlines after the expiration of a seven-day ultimatum over the alleged non-remittance of Ticket Sales Charges (TSC) collected on behalf of aviation agencies.

The Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN) and the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) said the deadline expired on Aug. 3 after an earlier 14-day notice directing the affected airlines to remit the statutory charges.

The unions said the TSC is a levy paid by passengers to support the operations of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT) and the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet).

They alleged that despite repeated demands, some airlines had continued to withhold funds collected on behalf of the agencies, undermining the financial sustainability of institutions responsible for aviation regulation, air navigation, safety investigation, aviation training and weather services.

The unions warned that they could stop the operations of the affected airlines at airports across the country without further notice if the dispute remains unresolved.

However, the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) rejected the allegations, insisting that its member airlines were not indebted to aviation agencies as claimed.

The association said airline operators maintained direct engagement with regulators in line with global industry practice and urged the unions to verify the facts before taking actions capable of disrupting air travel.

AON also warned that any industrial action would inconvenience passengers and place additional pressure on the aviation sector.

The issues

Ticket Sales Charges are statutory fees collected by airlines from passengers on behalf of aviation agencies. The funds support safety oversight, air navigation, accident investigation, aviation training and meteorological services. The dispute raises concerns about funding for critical aviation institutions while increasing the risk of flight disruptions if negotiations fail.

What’s being said

“Our unions have decided to stop the operations of the affected airlines at our airports at any time from now, without any further notice.” — ATSSSAN and NUATE.

What’s next

The dispute is expected to require intervention from aviation regulators and the Federal Government to determine the status of the alleged remittances and prevent industrial action that could disrupt flight operations nationwide.

Bottom line

A standoff over Ticket Sales Charges has escalated into a potential industry shutdown, with aviation unions threatening action while airline operators deny any wrongdoing, raising the prospect of disruption for airlines and passengers if the dispute is not quickly resolved.