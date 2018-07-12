FG Extends Closing Date for MSME Awards Nomination Entry

The Federal Government has extended the nomination of Micro, Small and Medium enterprises for the forthcoming awards of outstanding MSMEs till July 20.

The awards which is being organized by the National MSMEs Clinic, is a brain child of the present administration, domiciled in the Office of the Vice President.

The decision to extend the nomination period is to allow more SMEs and the general public to participate more in the process and in the awards.

According to Mr Terlumun Ikya, Project Coordinator, National MSMEs Clinics, the selection committee whose members would remain undisclosed, will begin the final phase of selection after the nomination ends.

“As earlier stated at the news conference, nominees, organisations and individuals are urged to send short videos about their preferred MSMEs stating their unique selling propositions) to 07068979641, 09058648938, 09058648848, 08184371124 or visit www.nmsmeawards.com.ng,” he said.

He stressed that MSMEs who find themselves worthy, should not hesitate in nominating themselves, adding that private individuals could also nominate any MSME of their choice.

The Federal Government had reiterated its commitment to promoting Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the country through various initiatives, one of which is the MSMEs awards ceremony.

The award scheduled to hold on August 2, 2018 at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja, the nation’s capital, will be cash-backed and aimed at encouraging MSMEs in the country.

The event starts at 6 pm with a red carpet while the main ceremony commences at 7 pm.

According to the coordinator, the award will be in 12 categories namely: MSME of the Year, Young MSME of the Year, Most Friendly MSME State, Excellence in Creative Arts, Excellence in Agriculture, Excellence in Manufacturing, Excellence in Technology Innovation and Excellence in Fashion and Style.

Others categories are: Excellence in Leather Works, Excellence in Furniture and Wood Works, Excellence in Beauty, Wellness and Cosmetics as well as Excellence for Non-Profit Service to Humanity.

He further disclosed that the criteria for the selection process will include: outstanding business concept, locally produced goods, use of local technology, provision of conducive atmosphere for MSMEs to thrive among others.