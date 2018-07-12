PDP Chairman Leads Protest to National Assembly over Molestation of Fayose

Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu addressing PDP member during the protest at National Assembly, Wednesday, July 11, 2018.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by its chairman, Prince Uche Secondus stormed the entrance of the National Assembly to register their dissatisfaction over the intimidation of Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose ahead of July 14 governorship election on July 12, 2018.

Fayose had claimed that Security operatives molested him at the Ekiti government House on Wednesday.

The protesters who were welcomed by the Deputy Senate President,  Ike Ekweremadu condemned  molestation of Governor Fayose in Ekiti State.

Speaking before the Deputy Senate President,  Secondus called on international community to look at what is happening in Ekiti because it is a threat to the nation’s democracy.

He appealed to leadership of the National Assembly to intervene on the happening in Ekiti state.

