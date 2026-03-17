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Tuesday, March 17, 2026
Home Breaking News FG declares Thursday, Friday public holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr

FG declares Thursday, Friday public holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr

By
Emmanuel Ogbonnaya
-
Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo

The Federal Government has declared Thursday, March 19, and Friday, March 20, 2026, as public holidays to mark Eid-ul-Fitr, the celebration marking the end of Ramadan.

The announcement was made by the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who extended congratulations to the Muslim faithful on the completion of the holy month.

Tunji-Ojo urged Muslims to sustain the values of love, generosity, peace and tolerance promoted during Ramadan, and called on all Nigerians to use the holiday period to pray for national peace, unity and prosperity.

The minister also encouraged citizens to celebrate responsibly and extend acts of kindness to the less privileged.

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