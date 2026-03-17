UK and Nigeria strengthen economic ties with major investments ahead of state visit

KEY POINTS

Bilateral trade between the United Kingdom and Nigeria has reached an all-time high of £8.1 billion annually.

President Bola Tinubu is scheduled to begin a historic state visit to the UK on March 18, 2026, marking the first such visit by a Nigerian leader in 37 years.

Nigerian financial institutions and fintech firms are significantly scaling up UK operations, including Zenith Bank opening a Manchester branch and LemFi committing £100 million in investment.

British companies are expanding in Nigeria, highlighted by Twinings Ovaltine’s new £24 million manufacturing facility in Lagos and a new Nigerian license for the fintech firm Wise.

MAIN STORY

The United Kingdom and Nigeria have announced a series of fresh investments and business expansions expected to create hundreds of jobs across both nations. This economic surge comes ahead of President Bola Tinubu’s state visit to the UK, where he will be a guest of King Charles III at Windsor Castle.

The growing partnership is supported by the UK-Nigeria Enhanced Trade and Investment Partnership (ETIP), which celebrated the record bilateral trade levels at a high-level reception at Kensington Palace.

Nigerian financial institutions are at the forefront of this international expansion. Zenith Bank has officially opened a new branch in Manchester with the capacity for 30 direct jobs and is exploring a potential listing on the London Stock Exchange by 2027. Fidelity Bank has rebranded Union Bank UK into FidBank UK with plans to double its workforce, while fintech firms like LemFi, Moniepoint, and Kuda Bank are all increasing their UK footprints. Collectively, seven Nigerian banks now operate in the UK, supporting at least 1,000 jobs.

British investment in Nigeria is also scaling up to meet the demands of one of the world’s fastest-growing markets. Twinings Ovaltine has launched a £24 million manufacturing facility in Lagos—its first in Africa—which is expected to create over 100 direct jobs and serve as an export hub for West Africa. Additionally, the British fintech firm Wise is set to receive approval for its first Nigerian license to expand in the country’s remittance market.

The partnership extends into education and the creative arts through several new agreements. The University of Birmingham and the University of Lagos have signed a new agreement to deliver programs in Applied AI, Digital Communications, and Global Surgery. In the creative sector, EbonyLife is set to launch EbonyLife Place London, a move expected to create 40 jobs and provide a global stage for African storytelling. UK Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy noted that these commercial and cultural bonds are thriving, driven by a shared mission of growth.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The UK and Nigeria share a belief in the power of enterprise, innovation and education to transform lives,” stated Business and Trade Secretary Peter Kyle .

. “Growth is the core mission of this government, and it underpins our relationship with Nigeria,” said UK Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy .

. “The opening of Zenith Bank, Manchester marks another important milestone in our international expansion strategy,” noted Dr. Adaora Umeoji, GMD/CEO of Zenith Bank.

WHAT’S NEXT

President Tinubu will meet with King Charles III and Prime Minister Keir Starmer to sign several Memoranda of Understanding on trade, investment, and defense.

A landmark £746 million financing deal is expected to be signed between UK Export Finance and the Nigerian Ports Authority to refurbish major maritime infrastructure in Lagos.

The University of the West of England will open a dedicated office in Lagos this month to further support educational exchange and innovation.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that UK-Nigeria relations are shifting toward a strategic economic alliance focused on high-growth sectors like finance, technology, and manufacturing. With bilateral trade at record levels and significant job creation on both sides, the upcoming state visit serves as a catalyst for a deeper, mutually beneficial commercial bond that moves beyond traditional diplomatic ties.