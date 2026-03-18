Guinea Insurance signs N5.8 billion rights issue to fuel expansion and innovation

KEY POINTS

Guinea Insurance Plc has officially signed agreements for a N5.8 billion Rights Issue aimed at strengthening its capital base and underwriting capacity.

The offer consists of 5.295 billion ordinary shares priced at N1.10 per share, offered at a ratio of two new shares for every three existing shares held.

This capital injection is designed to reposition the firm for growth in the Retail and SME segments, while driving digital transformation and operational efficiency.

Beyond meeting regulatory compliance, the move seeks to enhance shareholder returns and increase the company’s competitive edge in the evolving insurance market.

MAIN STORY

In a strategic move to solidify its market position, Guinea Insurance Plc has entered into formal agreements to raise N5.8 billion through a Rights Issue. The signing ceremony, held recently, marks a significant milestone in the company’s “Repositioning for Growth” strategy. The Chairman, Mr. Temitope Borishade, noted that the capital raise is essential for scaling operations and meeting the modern realities of the Nigerian economy.

The funds are earmarked for several key areas, most notably the expansion of the company’s underwriting capacity. This will allow Guinea Insurance to take on larger risks in high-growth sectors while simultaneously pushing into the underserved Retail and Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) markets. By focusing on these segments, the firm aims to boost insurance penetration and support broader financial inclusion goals.

Managing Director Mr. Ademola Abidogun emphasized that this initiative goes beyond merely checking regulatory boxes. He stated that the additional capital would provide the financial stability needed to invest heavily in technology. These technological upgrades are expected to improve service delivery for both customers and brokers, streamlining the claims process and enhancing overall operational efficiency.

The financial community has responded positively to the move. Mr. Sam Chidoka, Group Managing Director of Anchoria Advisory Services Ltd., praised the company’s recent growth trajectory and encouraged existing shareholders to fully exercise their rights. He also noted that the traded rights would provide a unique entry point for new investors once the offer officially opens to the public.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“This capital raise represents an important step in repositioning the company to meet evolving market realities,” stated Chairman Temitope Borishade .

. “It will enhance financial stability, increase underwriting capacity, and support investments in technology,” said MD Ademola Abidogun .

. “I urge shareholders to take up their rights and encourage investors to leverage opportunities through traded rights,” noted Sam Chidoka of Anchoria Advisory.

WHAT’S NEXT

The company will announce the official opening and closing dates for the Rights Issue following final administrative clearances from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shareholders should prepare to review their current holdings to determine their eligibility for the two-for-three share allotment.

Market analysts expect a surge in trading activity for Guinea Insurance shares on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) as investors look to leverage the traded rights.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that Guinea Insurance is playing the long game. By raising N5.8 billion, the firm isn’t just seeking a safety net; it is building a war chest to dominate the SME and retail insurance space through technological innovation and increased risk appetite.