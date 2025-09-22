FG Cancels 1,263 Mineral Licences Over Non-Payment Of Fees

The Federal Government has revoked 1,263 mineral licences due to default in payment of statutory annual service fees, in a sweeping move to sanitise Nigeria’s mining sector.

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Dele Alake, announced the decision in Abuja, stating that the revocation covered 584 exploration licences, 65 mining leases, 144 quarry licences, and 470 small-scale mining leases.

Alake explained that the move was aimed at discouraging speculators who hold onto licences without developing them, thereby blocking serious investors. He stressed that the annual fee is the minimum proof of interest in mining activities.

The minister added that the affected licences would be deleted from the Mining Cadastre Office (MCO) electronic system, opening up opportunities for new investors. He warned that the revocation does not absolve debtors of their outstanding obligations, noting that the list would be forwarded to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for enforcement.

According to MCO’s Director-General, Simon Nkom, 1,957 licences were initially marked for revocation, with affected holders given 30 days to comply after publication in the government gazette on June 19, 2025.

Since the start of President Bola Tinubu’s administration, a total of 3,794 mineral titles have been cancelled, including 619 revoked for non-payment of fees and 912 for inactivity.

Alake emphasized that the administration is repositioning the solid minerals sector to drive industrial growth, create jobs, and enhance Nigeria’s economic prosperity.